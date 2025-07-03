“It gives me an extra boost of motivation” - Emma Raducanu opens up about 'special' guests in her Wimbledon player's box

Emma Raducanu recently clinched a victory over Marketa Vondroušová in her second round encounter at Wimbledon. After the match, the Brit opened up about the ‘special’ guests in her player's box and what their support means to her.

Ad

Raducanu has been playing some impressive tennis on home ground. The youngster has consistently delivered strong performances at Wimbledon over the course of her career, reaching the fourth round of the event in both 2021 and 2024.

This time around, Emma Raducanu has her friends cheering for her from her player's box as she hunts for the second Grand Slam title of her career. After defeating former champion Vondroušová on Wednesday, the 22-year-old shared what it meant to have the support of her close ones, telling media in a post-match press conference,

Ad

Trending

“Yeah, I think it adds more significance because they never really get to come and watch me and we've made it an annual thing. You know, they can come to Wimbledon and it aligns with everyone's calendar, but a lot of them that live in America but they're friends from secondary school and childhood and you know, one of them I've known since I was 6 years old and then another one since I was 14. And yeah, it's just so special. They're in the box there. So when I look over to them, it just gives me an extra boost of motivation.”

Ad

Raducanu was happy with her performance against Markéta Vondroušová, labelling it one of the ‘best matches’ she has played in a long time.

Emma Raducanu set to face Aryna Sabalenka at Wimbledon

Raducanu in action at Wimbledon 2025 (Image Source: Getty)

Emma Raducanu began her campaign in Wimbledon against compatriot Mingge Xu, beating her fellow Brit 6-3, 6-3. Up next, she disposed of 2023 champion Marketa Vondroušová with ease to set up a clash with World No.1 Aryna Sabalenka.

Ad

Speaking on her upcoming clash against the Belarusian, Raducanu expressed her enthusiasm about playing the three-time Grand Slam champion, saying,

“I'm going to have to play some really good tennis. You want to play the best. You are going to have to play them at some point if you want to win one of these tournaments. Even though it's early in the tournament, I'm looking forward to the opportunity.”

Emma Raducanu and Aryna Sabalenka have played each other once before. The duo battled it out on the hard courts at Indian Wells in 2024, where the latter claimed a hard-fought 6-3, 7-5 victory.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Riddhi Acharya Riddhi is a journalist who covers Indian sports and US Olympic sports at Sportskeeda. Sports have been an integral part of her life growing up, from the excitement of cheering teams to the anticipation of major events. She brings a wealth of experience covering the sport, demonstrating a deep understanding of the game and its players. Riddhi excels in crafting engaging articles, conducting thorough research, and staying abreast of the latest news and trends, all while adhering to SEO and journalism guidelines. Know More