"It gives me so much belief that I would like to go for baby and come back" - Aryna Sabalenka hails Caroline Wozniacki as inspiration

Aryna Sabalenka cruised into the fourth round of the 2023 US Open after dispatching Clara Burel in the third round on Saturday, August 2.

The Belarusian's hunt for her maiden US Open title faced little trouble in the third round against Frenchwoman Burel, who was brushed aside, 6-1, 6-1, in just an hour. The reigning Australian Open champion hit 22 winners and saved the lone breakpoint in the contest.

In her post-match press conference, Aryna Sabalenka was asked about her thoughts on Caroline Wozniacki's comeback to tennis and her progression to the fourth round in the first Grand Slam after a three-and-a-half-year hiatus.

The World No. 2 praised the Dane as an inspiration for other female players, including herself, to return to professional tennis after giving birth. Wozniacki welcomed two children in the three years after her retirement and returned to tennis at the 2023 Canadian Open in August.

Moreover, Sabalenka was particularly impressed by the 33-year-old's level, noting that the time away from the court had not impacted Wozniacki's game style in any way.

"Yeah, I think that's amazing. That's just something amazing. She was out for three-and-a-half years, having two kids, and came back in tennis and still play her best. I feel like if you have this level you will never lose it, it feels like when you watch them, Sabalenka said.

"It gives so much belief to me if one day I would like to go for baby I'll have some chances to come back. So thank you for that (smiling). And, yeah, just such an inspiration. I'm really happy for her," she continued.

Caroline Wozniacki entered the US Open main draw via a wildcard and will face No. 6 seed Coco Gauff in the fourth round on Sunday, August 3. So far, the former World No. 1 has bettered Tatiana Prozorova, No. 11 seed Petra Kvitova, and Jennifer Brady.

Aryna Sabalenka to face Daria Kasatkina in R4 at US Open

Aryna Sabalenka at US Open

Aryna Sabalenka has swept aside all her opponents in New York so far, defeating Maryna Zanevska, Jodie Burrage, and Clara Burel in straight sets. However, her next rival might cause her some trouble. The Belarusian is set to come up against No. 13 seed Daria Kasatkina in Russia in the fourth round.

The 25-year-old leads Kasatkina 4-2 in the head-to-head record, most recently downing her 6-3, 6-3 at the Western and Southern Open third round two weeks ago.

Kasatkina will play in the fourth round in New York for the second time in her career and has so far been made to work hard to earn her place in the second week. She outlasted Americans Alycia Parks and Sofia Kenin in close three-setters before downing Greet Minnen in the third round in straight sets.

Aryna Sabalenka's game plan is clear against Kasatkina: stay calm and stay in the rallies. The Belarusian is aware of Kasatkina's tenacity and hopes not to rush too much and exploit the right opportunities when she comes up against her.

"Always tricky matches against her. She's playing great tennis. Moving really well. Trying to get everything she can back on that side. I feel like I have to be focused and I don't have to overrush things against her. I just have to stay calm and just wait for the opportunity and take it," Sabalenka said about Kasatkina in her post-match press conference.