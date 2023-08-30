"It would be good if they could get that fixed" - Andy Murray on US Open's new video review system failing to work on its global debut

After his first round victory over Corentin Moutet at the 2023 US Open, Andy Murray commented on the failure of the video review system, which is being introduced at the New York Major.

Murray showcased a vintage performance reminiscent of his prime, triumphing over Moutet in straight sets 6-2, 7-5, 6-3.

With a truncated preparation leading up to the final Grand Slam of the year due to an abdominal problem, Murray's physical condition raised concerns as he approached his first-round match on the Grandstand Court.

However, the British sensation found his rhythm in the opening set, displayed tenacity to secure the second and maintained composure during crucial moments in the third set to clinch the win.

During the third set, there was a problem with the US Open's new video review system, which left everyone a bit confused, highlighting the need for some further refinement.

The new setup was used for the first time in this match and regrettably for Moutet, the chair umpire's tablet malfunctioned at a critical moment when he hoped to get a crucial double-bounce call overturned. It rendered the umpire unable to review video footage and resulted in the initial call in favor of Murray.

At the press conference following his victory, Andy Murray spoke about the new video review system's failure. He stated that while it was clear from the second video that the ball had bounced twice, the system couldn't get it right, so it would be beneficial to have it fixed.

"Yeah, so obviously I don't know exactly how it's supposed to work and who's supposed to make the decision on it because it was quite clear from the second video that the ball had bounced twice," Andy Murray said.

"We watched it about 10 times. It clearly is not the umpire that's making that decision. I don't know how the technology works. But, yeah, it obviously didn't go to plan in a pretty important moment of the match. So, yeah, it would be good if they could get that fixed," he added.

Andy Murray will square off against Grigor Dimitrov in the second round

Andy Murray pictured at the 2023 US Open,

Andy Murray, who defeated Novak Djokovic to triumph at the US Open in 2012, joined an exclusive club as only the ninth man in history to secure 200 victories at Grand Slam tournaments. His quest for his 201st win continues as he prepares to take on Grigor Dimitrov in the next round.

The Bulgarian exhibited incredible resilience by fending off three match points to ultimately prevail over Alex Molcan with a scoreline of 6-7(9), 6-7(5), 6-1, 7-5, 7-6(11-9). Their marathon battle lasted for an astounding four hours and 40 minutes.

Andy Murray and Grigor Dimitrov have met 11 times on the tour, with a head-to-head record of 8-3 in the Brit's favor. Their most recent meeting was at the 2016 China Open, where the three-time Grand Slam champion emerged victorious.