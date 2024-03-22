"It was heartbreaking, I cried for a week" - Sloane Stephens recalls 'devastating' French Open 2018 final defeat to Simona Halep

Sloane Stephens took fans down memory lane in a recent interview where she reminisced about her feelings when she lost the 2018 French Open final against Simona Halep.

Halep won her first major title by defeating Stephens in the final of the 2018 French Open 3–6, 6–4, 6–1.

On Thursday, a fan account posted an interview featuring Stephens on X (formerly Twitter). During the interview, the former World No.3 reminisced about her 2018 French Open final loss to Simona Halep, describing it as devastating and heartbreaking.

Sloane Stephens revealed that she cried for almost a week because it was the only tournament she always wanted to win.

“The French Open is like the only tournament I've ever wanted to win. It's been my best Slam, I've made fourth round or up to like the second week of the last 12 or 10 years something like that," she said.

it's been my best Slam with most matches and I just always wanted to win there and when I didn't it was heartbreaking, I cried for like a week, it was like devastating,” Sloane Stephens added.

Expand Tweet

Stephens was seeded 10th at the tournament. En route to the final, the American defeated lucky loser Arantxa Rus in the first round. In the second round, she won against Polish star Magdalena Fręch to set up a third-round encounter with Italy's Camila Giorgi, whom she defeated. Estonia's Anett Kontaveit was her opponent in the fourth round, and she got the better of her to qualify for the quarterfinals.

Sloane Stephens then beat Daria Kasatkina in the quarterfinal and her compatriot Madison Keys in the semifinal before facing Simona Halep.

She has had an impressive record at the French Open, reaching the fourth round on six occasions and the quarterfinals on two occasions.

“It was her time to win a Grand Slam” - Sloane Stephens

Sloane Stephens at the 2018 French Open -

During the same interview, Stephens remarked that winning the French Open wasn't meant to be for her, and stated that it was Simona Halep's moment.

“And I'm able to accept that, that was Simona's time, it was her time to win a Grand Slam, whatever it may be, maybe God would reward me with something else and more greater. But I was like ‘everyone has their moments’ and that was her moment and I was like okay,” Sloane Stephens said.

Stephens is currently participating in the 2024 Miami Open, and she defeated Angelique Kerber in the first round on Wednesday. She is set to face Romania's Sorana Cîrstea in the second round on Friday.