"It helps being home, so I can just drive and be in my own bed" - Coco Gauff on 4R loss to Caroline Garcia in 'home tournament' Miami Open

Coco Gauff expressed mixed feelings after her exit from the Miami Open. Gauff lost 3-6, 6-1, 2-6 to Caroline Garcia in a Round of 16 match at the WTA 1000 tournament.

Garcia, the 23rd seed in the Miami Open women's singles draw, faced third seed Gauff in the fourth round after defeating Naomi Osaka. The Frenchwoman put on a gritty display against the reigning US Open champion. Even though Gauff looked like she had turned things around in her favor after clinching the second set, it was Garcia who ultimately came out on top.

During her post-match press conference, Gauff was asked if her Miami Open exit stung more than other losses considering it is her 'home tournament'. The Delray Beach native gave a mixed response.

"Yes and no. I think I'm the type of person every loss kind of weighs on me heavy, especially one like today where I felt like I could have done better and I felt like I had the match in control, especially after the second," Gauff said.

The 20-year-old praised her home life for its convenience, allowing her to drive, stay at home, and unwind when needed.

"Honestly, if anything, it kind of helps being home so I can just drive and be home and be in my own bed," Gauff added.

Coco Gauff: "I wish I could have did better this hard court season"

Coco Gauff at the 2024 Miami Open

The clay court season is set to commence following the conclusion of the Miami Open. Looking back at her 2024 campaign results thus far, Gauff said that her performances could have been better. The WTA World No. 3 also expressed her excitement for the clay season.

"I wish I could have did better this hard court season, but I am excited for clay. I'm playing Stuttgart as of right now, and then obviously Madrid, Rome, and French Open," Gauff said during her post-match press conference.

The 20-year-old started the season brilliantly as she clinched the ASB Classic title after defeating Elina Svitolina in the final. Her fine form continued at the Australian Open, where she reached the semifinals before losing to eventual winner Aryna Sabalenka.

However, at the Qatar Open, Gauff was stunned by unseeded Katerina Siniakova in the Round of 32. At the Dubai Tennis Championships, she lost to Anna Kalinskaya in the quarterfinals. Gauff reached the semifinals of the BNP Paribas Open in Indian Wells, but her run was halted by eventual runner-up Maria Sakkari.