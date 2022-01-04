"It is an honor to play doubles with Berrettini, we hope it will be the first of many victories together" - Jannik Sinner

Teen sensation Jannik Sinner has arguably been the MVP at the 2022 ATP Cup so far. The Italian has played some of his best tennis at the team event and pulled double duty on Tuesday, helping Italy beat France in comprehensive fashion.

Sinner, who is yet to drop a set in his singles matches at this year's ATP Cup, produced some exciting tennis as he mowed down Arthur Rinderknech in straight sets on Tuesday, giving Italy a 1-0 lead in the tie against France. That was followed by World No. 7 Matteo Berrettini taking out the in-form Ugo Humbert, thereby sealing Italy's first win at this year's ATP Cup.

Sinner and Berrettini later partnered for the first time ever in the doubles fixture, beating French veterans Fabrice Martin and Edouard Roger-Vasselin in three sets, thereby winning the tie in a clean sweep.

In the post-match interview, Sinner was asked to give his thoughts on their performance. In response, The 20-year-old said he was honored to team up with Berrettini, before insisting that their win was hopefully the first of many to come.

"It is an honor to play doubles with Berrettini. In singles we are strong, in doubles we have to improve a lot: we hope it will be the first of many victories together," Sinner said.

Lorenzo Ercoli @Ladal17



#ATPCup #Sinner : "È un onore giocare in doppio con Berrettini. In singolare siamo forti, in doppio dobbiamo migliorare tanto: speriamo sia la prima di tante vittorie insieme". #Sinner: "È un onore giocare in doppio con Berrettini. In singolare siamo forti, in doppio dobbiamo migliorare tanto: speriamo sia la prima di tante vittorie insieme".#ATPCup https://t.co/K69hM0oPed

Sinner also asserted that Team Italy meant business with respect to their 2022 ATP Cup campaign. Although the Italians dropped their opening tie against Australia, they could still qualify if Sinner and Berrettini manage to beat defending champions Russia in their final group tie on Thursday.

"Obviously, we want to win, so we'll try to stay focussed [as a team]," Sinner had remarked earlier.

2021 was a banner year for Jannik Sinner

Jannik Sinner compiled a solid 49-22 win-loss record on the tour in 2021, the highlights of which include winning four ATP titles and reaching his first ATP Masters 1000 final in Miami. It is pertinent to note that Sinner began 2021 ranked No. 37 in the world.

The Italian made a good start to his sophomore year as a pro, winning his second ATP title at the Great Ocean Road Open in early February. He followed that up with a slew of title-winning runs in Washington, Sofia and Antwerp.

Jannik Sinner sits during a round-robin tie at the 2021 ATP Finals in Turin

Also Read Article Continues below

The 20-year-old was then invited to the 2021 ATP Finals in Turin as an alternate and subsequently got the chance to play after Berrettini was forced to withdraw from the event after suffering an injury in his first round-robin match. The Italian prodigy didn't disappoint local fans as he defeated Hubert Hurkacz in his first match, a result that helped him finish the season as the World No. 10.

Edited by Nihal Taraporvala