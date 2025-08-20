"It should be illegal" - Fans confused by Jack Draper 'hitting' Mirra Andreeva, 'going after' Emma Raducanu during US Open mixed doubles Day 1

Jack Draper has been on the receiving end of some criticism from fans during his 2025 US Open mixed doubles campaign with Jessica Pegula. The Brit displayed a ruthless attitude during his team's last win at Flushing Meadows and has since been called out for apparently 'hitting' Mirra Andreeva at the net.Draper, who has compiled an impressive 29-9 singles win/loss record on the ATP Tour this year, has been out of action since Wimbledon in early July. The World No. 5 had picked up an unfortunate arm injury during the grasscourt season, forcing his withdrawals from the Canadian Open and the Cincinnati Open - the two biggest tournaments in the lead up to the US Open.Making his competitive comeback at this week's mixed doubles event at the US Open - a first-of-its-kind $1 million prize money-worth tournament - Jack Draper has been relentless as he and World No. 5 Jessica Pegula haven't dropped a set en route to the semifinals. The top-seeded pair has downed the team of Carlos Alcaraz and Emma Raducanu, and the team of Daniil Medvedev and Mirra Andreeva so far.The 23-year-old's antics towards Raducanu and Andreeva, in particular, have drawn flak from fans on X (formerly Twitter). Many have insisted that the three-time ATP singles titlist had targeted his fellow Brit and the Russian teen's respective body frames from across the court during rallies. In fact, the 2021 US Open champion went as far as to shun her countryman from a hug at the net following their on-court encounter.&quot;I’m really curious about what his problem is. The whole match, he was practically going after Emma,&quot; one fan wrote on X (formerly Twitter) while referencing Jack Draper and Jessica Pegula's US Open first-round win over Emma Raducanu and Carlos Alcaraz.&quot;He hit Mirra thrice in the first game it should be ILLEGAL,&quot; another fan claimed.Thankfully, a few other fans could find the funny side of Jack Draper's demeanor in New York this week.&quot;He's mad as hell,&quot; one fan insisted.&quot;Can someone tell Jack it’s just an exhibition,&quot; another wrote.&quot;He knows this is the only 'slam' he can scam a win in ijbol,&quot; one fan joked.&quot;I mean for $500k I would be serious about it also,&quot; another fan claimed.Earlier this week, Draper and Pegula reached the last eight at the 2025 US Open mixed doubles competition by stringing a 4-2, 4-2 win against Alcaraz and Raducanu in just under an hour. The British-American duo was much more convincing in their next match on Tuesday (August 19), beating Andreeva and Medvedev 4-1, 4-1 in 37 minutes to book their semifinals berth.Top seeds Jack Draper and Jessica Pegula to face Iga Swiatek and Casper Ruud for a place in US Open mixed doubles title matchJack Draper and Jessica Pegula discuss tactics at US Open mixed doubles event | Image Source: GettyJack Draper and Jessica Pegula will next take on the team of Iga Swiatek and Casper Ruud in a blockbuster last-four encounter at Flushing Meadows on Wednesday (August 20). Swiatek is the most in-form player amongst the four pros in this match-up, having secured titles at Wimbledon and Cincinnati recently.Being held this week on the outdoor hardcourts of the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center, the inaugural $1 million mixed doubles tournament will come to an end later on Wednesday. The main draw action at the fourth and final Major tournament of the year begins a few days later on Sunday (August 24).