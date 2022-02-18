"It is important to control frustration and forgive yourself, I try not to let frustration cloud me" - Rafael Nadal on dealing with setbacks

At an event held by one of his sponsors, Rafael Nadal spoke about the lessons that he has followed throughout his life to cope with difficulties on the tennis court and in the business world.

The Spaniard said that the key to success is overcoming frustration and negative emotions by "forgiving" oneself.

"It is important to control frustration and accept it. Forgive yourself. I try not to let that frustration cloud me and prevent me from analyzing what is happening in order to find a solution," Nadal was quoted as saying by MARCA. "The pure essence is to give your best, whatever the scenario."

Nadal's ability to deal with adversity was one of the defining features of his recent triumph at the 2022 Australian Open. The 35-year-old was two sets down in the final against Daniil Medvedev, but managed to turn the match around to win his 21st Grand Slam title.

During the event, Nadal also spoke about the importance of having "references" in life -- people that one can follow and learn from.

"It is important to have references. They do not have to be outstanding people. My father advised me to look around me and follow who I liked," he added. "I observe and see what I like about each person."

Rafael Nadal to participate in Acapulco

Rafael Nadal with the trophy in Acapulco in 2020

Rafael Nadal has not played a match since winning the Australian Open last month. He is set to return to action in Acapulco, an ATP 500 event that begins next week. Nadal is a three-time champion in Acapulco and last won the title in 2020.

Nadal will be joined in the draw by Australian Open runner-up Daniil Medvedev as well as defending champion Alexander Zverev. World No. 4 Stefanos Tsitsipas as well as 2021 Wimbledon finalist Matteo Berrettini are also expected to feature in the tournament.

Events like Acapulco will be crucial for Nadal as he looks to rise to the summit of men's tennis once again. The Spaniard's prolonged hiatus last season due to a chronic foot injury saw him drop a large number of points, which he will need to start winning back if he is to contend for the World No. 1 spot again.

Edited by Arvind Sriram