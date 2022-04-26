"It's nice to compare the similarities between these two, but as Alcaraz says, he is his own person, he's not looking to be Nadal part 2" - Chanda Rubin on Carlos Alcaraz 

Tennis' rising superstar sensation Carlos Alcaraz has been making heads turn this year with his incredible performances that have seen him win in Miami and Barcelona and has earned praise from his peers as well as tennis pundits.

His incredible run in Barcelona saw him beat the likes of Stefanos Tsitsipas, Alex de Minaur and Pablo Carreno Busta en route to the title. Alcaraz subsequently broke into the top-10 of the ATP rankings.

Speaking of this achievement, Tennis Channel's Chanda Rubin spoke about how it was only a matter of time before Alcaraz broke into the top-10. Rubin said:

"It just felt like a matter of time, especially with how he started the year, what we saw in Indian Wells, taking that same play into Miami, knew that he was shortly going to be into the top-10. It's nice to compare the similarities between these two, but as Alcaraz says, he is his own person, he's not looking to be Nadal part 2 and I think that is very fair and very different players in some ways but it is nice to be compared to one of the all-time greats in Rafa Nadal."

Chanda Rubin, during her career, had wins over the likes of Serena Williams and Martina Hingis and reached the Australian Open semifinals in 1996, that being her best result in a singles event while winning the tournament Down Under in the same year at the doubles event alongside Arantxa Sánchez Vicario.

Carlos Alcaraz's 2022 thus far

Alacaraz with the Barcelona Open trophy

Carlos Alcaraz has been making waves with some incredible performances this year, winning his maiden ATP 500 and ATP 1000 Masters events in Rio and Miami respectively. The Spaniard came into the claycourt season with momentum and an abundance of confidence and he has duly delivered.

After a setback at the Monte-Carlo Masters earlier this month with a tough loss to Sebastian Korda in the first round, Alcaraz reigned supreme in Barcelona. He beat some incredible players en route to winning the trophy like Stefanos Tsitsipas, Alex De Minaur and Pablo Carreno Busta. He will pose a serious threat in the rest of the claycourt tournaments this year, especially at the French Open.

Carlos Alcaraz continues to surge up the ATP rankings. The Spaniard has broken into the top-10 with very few points to defend until the US hardcourt swing, he could find himself in the top-5 in a few months.

