With Carlos Alcaraz ending the 2002 season as the World No. 1, the domination of the Big 4 has finally come to an end after nearly two decades. Ever since 2004, no player other than Roger Federer, Rafael Nadal, Novak Djokovic, or Andy Murray has finished the year in the top position.

Andy Roddick was the last player to claim the year-end No. 1 ranking before the era of the Big 4. In a conversation on Tennis Channel, the American reflected on the consistency of the Big 4 over two decades, stating that they "completely revolutionized the game."

"It just goes to show those guys are selfish, very very selfish... keeping titles from us mortals," Roddick said. "I don't know if we are ever going to see consistency like we've seen from the Big 4 over the last 20 years. They completely revolutionized the game, it's just absurd!"

Roddick went on to hail Alcaraz, pointing out that it took someone of his immense talent to end the Big 4's domination.

"It took an all-world talent like Carlos Alcaraz who is already a complete player at 19 years old now (to put an end to the domination of the Big 4). What a talent Alcaraz is," he added

Carlos Alcaraz has enjoyed an incredibly successful season. The teenager won his first-ever Grand Slam at this year's US Open while also clinching titles in Rio, Barcelona, Madrid, and Miami.

"We knew he was good, but we didn't realize he would be this good this fast" - Jim Courier on Carlos Alcaraz's rapid rise to the top

Carlos Alcaraz's rapid rise to the top has been nothing short of astounding. The young Spaniard broke into the top 10 in April and just 140 days later, became the youngest-ever ATP World No. 1.

Four-time Grand Slam winner Jim Courier reflected on Alcaraz's rise while talking to Tennis Channel.

"It's been remarkable to see his rise this year. We knew he was good, but we didn't realize he would be this good this fast, right?" Courier said.

While Courier noted that the absence of Novak Djokovic in several tournaments might have helped Alcaraz, he believes the young Spaniard is "ready for the big time."

"There is no doubt Novak's inability to play in a lot of his favorite places made it an easier rise but Alcaraz's game is ready for the big time," he added.

