"It just really is refreshing to watch a player have a polite, calm conversation with an umpire" - Tennis fans react to Coco Gauff's reaction after being issued coaching warning

Teenager Coco Gauff sealed her place in the second round of the French Open after beating Canadian qualifier Rebecca Marino 7-5, 6-0 on Sunday. The American played extremely well, but the most popular moment of the encounter was her interaction with chair umpire Marijana Veljovic upon being issued with a warning.

Gauff was given a coaching warning during the second set when her father appeared to try to give her tips. In response, the American explained that she had instructed her dad not to talk to her during a match ever since she was eight.

"I literally tell him since I was 8 years old, don’t talk to me in the match. I know you're not accusing me of anything, I'm just letting you know that it's the first time a ref has said this to me," she told Veljovic.

Several fans praised Gauff's calmness while responding to the warning.

"It just really is refreshing to watch a player have a polite, calm conversation with an umpire and treat her like a person, even in disagreement," one fan wrote.

One fan pointed out that what Gauff did was "very refreshing."

"A player that can calming explain her point of view to an umpire without insulting her. Very refreshing from Coco," they wrote.

Another commended the teenager on her "maturity," which they said was uncommon among her fellow athletes.

"Tremendous maturity that is not common among tennis players," a fan opined.

Gauff's victory over Marino comes just days after she received her high-school diploma.

Coco Gauff to take on Alison Van Uytvanck in the second round of the French Open

Coco Gauff will face Belgium's Alison Van Uytvanck in the second round of the French Open

After beating Rebecca Marino, Coco Gauff will take on Alison Van Uytvanck in the second round of the French Open. The Belgian got through the first round after her opponent Ann Li was forced to retire due to injury despite winning the opening set and leading 3-2 in the second.

This will be the first meeting between Gauff and Van Uytvanck, with the winner taking on either Beatriz Haddad Maia or Kaia Kanepi in the third round. The American will enter the match as the favorite, considering that her opponent has won only six out of 13 matches this season.

With Garbine Muguruza losing in the first round, Gauff will feel she has a good chance of reaching the last 16 of the French Open, where her most likely opponent will be Anett Kontaveit.

Edited by Nihal Taraporvala