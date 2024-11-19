"It just didn't work out and he was messaging me" - Danielle Collins discloses amusingly pinning failed date on zodiac sign

Danielle Collins recently narrated a humorous story regarding pinning a failed date on the zodiac. The player competed in the Billie Jean King Cup finals last week as part of the US team.

Collins and the US faced an early exit at the BJKC finals. Rebecca Sramkova defeated the 30-year-old 6-2, 7-5 as the US lost 2-1 to Slovakia in the first round.

Days after this, Collins disclosed a hilarious story on "What the Vlog", a YouTube channel run by Natalia Zabiiako and Dasat Kasatkina, on November 16. She shared that she went on a date with a man and then later as she was trying to tell him that their date didn't work out, amusingly turned to the zodiac and said that the "stars didn't align." Collins said,

Trending

"I went out with this guy and he was really nice, but like, I don't know, it was just dinner, and I don't know...it just didn't work out, and he was messaging me, so, finally I was kind of like', 'okay, should I say, like, I'm not interested, should I just be really honest about it?..." (26:26 onwards).

She added,

"Then he called me and he got me on the phone and I was like, 'okay, I better talk to him.' So, I talked to him about it and I'm like, 'look', and he's just like, 'Let's just go for another dinner and see[...]' I said, 'no, I'm traveling. I've got a lot to come on and it's just not gonna work. And the other reason it's not gonna work is because I'm a Sagittarius and you are a Taurus and our compatibility just doesn't work. Like, it's just like the stars aren't aligned.'"

"He didn't know anything about tennis" - When Danielle Collins opened up on first date with boyfriend Bryan Kipp

Danielle Collins and her boyfriend Bryan Kipp have been dating for some time after they met in London in a coffee shop earlier this year. Kipp was also an athlete as he played football at Columbia University.

In an interview with Tennis.com, Collins shared that he didn't know anything about the player the first time he met her. She also shared that she met him after her loss at Wimbledon.

" I didn't think I would meet someone at a coffee shop. Who would have thought? Just after the tournament, Wimbledon."

She added:

"He didn't know anything about tennis, and he didn't know I was a tennis player, which was really nice. He was actually a bigger fan of golf and so he said, 'Well I really like golf. I don't really know much about tennis.' And I was like, 'Yes! That's so exciting.'"

Danielle Collins announced that she would retire at the end of this year; however, she postponed her retirement in October 2024, stating that she will play the WTA Tour in 2025.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback