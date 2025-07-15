“It was kind of a dud” - Andrea Petkovik gives surprising verdict on Carlos Alcaraz & Jannik Sinner's Wimbledon final

Jannik Sinner and Carlos Alcaraz faced off against each other in the finals of the Wimbledon Championships, with the Italian emerging victorious over the course of four sets. Recently, former German tennis star Andrea Petkovik weighed in on their match, delivering her brutally honest verdict about their battle.

Sinner and Alcaraz came to Wimbledon fresh off of their clash in the French Open finals. The duo's match in Roland Garros was an incredibly closely fought affair, with the Spaniard taking the win after five gruelling hours. The battle left fans enthralled and many were hoping for a repeat of the duo's heroics in England.

However, the Wimbledon men's singles finals was a vastly different matter. Despite a slow start, Jannik Sinner quickly forged ahead, clinching a 4-6, 6-4, 6-4, 6-4 win in a little over three hours. Weighing in on the World No.1’s fight with the defending champion, Andrea Petkovik recently wrote on Substack,

“It was the match everyone hoped they’d get. It was the match nobody dared to wish for. And yet, there it was, right in front of our eyes and it was kind of a dud. At least for a set and half it was before Jannik Sinner found his form. This sounds ludicrous to say about two of the best players on the planet right now but they seemed to be tight.”

“Nerves got to them. The pressure of repeating the drama of the French Open final was too much to bear. Jannik was the first who shook it off. His serve got better, his movement smoother. Carlos Alcaraz, on the other hand, never quite got rid of the tension,” she added.

For Jannik Sinner, his victory over Carlos Alcaraz marks his maiden triumph at Wimbledon, and his fourth Grand Slam title-finish overall.

Jannik Sinner vs Carlos Alcaraz: Sinner inches closer to the Spaniard in their head-to-head record

Alcaraz and Sinner at Wimbledon 2025 (Image Source: Getty)

Jannik Sinner and Carlos Alcaraz are undoubtedly the two best men's singles tennis stars at the moment. Between the two of them, they've won seven of the last eight Majors and they currently occupy the top two spots on the ATP World Rankings list.

However, the head-to-head record between the two stars has always been in favour of Alcaraz. Prior to their clash in the Wimbledon finals, the Spaniard had won all five of the duo's most recent encounters.

In England, Sinner was finally able to flip the script. With the Italian’s victory on Centre Court, the head-to-head record between the two now read 5-8. While the numbers still favour Alcaraz, Sinner's victory at the grass-court Major proves that he has what it takes to defeat his Spanish rival.

