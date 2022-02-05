"It was like seeing Cristiano Ronaldo or George Best play football for the first time" - Greg Rusedski recalls watching a 15-year-old Rafael Nadal training on claycourts

Former US Open finalist Greg Rusedski recently reminisced about the time he first saw Rafael Nadal play in 2001.

The Canadian recalled being impressed with the Spaniard's style of play back then. He then compared the experience to watching football greats like Cristiano Ronaldo and George Best play for the first time.

"I still clearly remember the first time I saw Nadal play. I was playing an exhibition in Mallorca," Rusedski said. "He was 15, he was training on clay, and it was scary. You imagine it was like seeing Cristiano Ronaldo or George Best play football for the first time."

Rusedski was particularly effusive in his praise of the Spaniard's forehand, which has become renowned for helping him control the tempo of a rally.

"I was just, 'Oh my god, I don't want to play against this kid,'" Rusedski added. "I had never seen anything like it. He already had this extraordinary forehand, which allowed him to keep his opponent on a leash, with a breathtaking level of intensity."

Rusedski then shared another anecdote about Nadal. The former World No. 4 got the chance to practice with the Spaniard in 2005, the year in which Nadal won his maiden Grand Slam title at Roland Garros.

The Canadian disclosed that he was always one step behind Nadal during their exchanges in their training session, alluding to just how good the Mallorcan was from the baseline.

"I then had the chance to train with Rafa a few years later when he was 19. I left the circuit, he entered it. I always felt like I was half a step away from the ball... was constantly out of reach," he said. If I couldn't finish the point quickly and he could overpower me, might as well shake hands. He was just better at everything."

Rafael Nadal is scheduled play in Acapulco, Mexico

Telcel ATP Mexican Open 2020 - Day 6

The 21-time Grand Slam champion is scheduled to play at the ATP 500 tournament in Acapulco next. The Spaniard is a three-time winner in the Mexican city. But he could not defend his crown last year, as he was fatigued following his campaign at the 2021 Australian Open.

The World No. 5 will be joined by the likes of Daniil Medvedev, Stefanos Tsitsipas and Alexander Zverev at the hardcourt event.

Edited by Sarbajaya Bhattacharya