"It is a little bit disappointing and surprising because she was also in WTA" - Iga Swiatek expresses displeasure at Amelie Mauresmo's comments

Iga Swiatek voiced her displeasure towards Amelie Mauresmo's recent comments regarding the indifferent treatment of women's tennis at the ongoing French Open.

The French Open hosted 10 night sessions until the end of the day yesterday, out of which nine were allocated to matches involving male tennis players. Night-session matches are also being billed as the 'Match of the Day' due to primetime television timing, leading fans and supporters of women's tennis to cry foul.

They were further incensed by French Open Director Amelie Mauresmo's comments stating that men's matches have more appeal than women's matches, when asked about the scheduling impartiality.

Iga Swiatek was asked for her two cents on Mauresmo's comments during her post-match press conference after beating Jessica Pegula in the last eight on Wednesday.

The Pole lamented that the Frenchwoman made such a remark despite being a former WTA player herself. Asserting how playing during the day is more "convenient" for players, Swiatek admitted that she would like to play during the night session to entertain and showcase her best tennis.

"Oh, it is a little bit disappointing and surprising because she was also in WTA. But, well, the thing is, from my point of view, for every player it's more convenient to play at normal hour, but for sure I want to entertain and I also want to show my best tennis on every match," Swiatek said. "So for me I'm always focused the same way when I'm going out. It doesn't matter if it's day session or night sessions. But, yeah, it is a little bit disappointing."

The 21-year-old lamented the fact that players do not have much say over scheduling matters.

"But, hmm, but it's always, you know, their decision and we kind of have to accept that," Swiatek said. "But, yeah, I want my tennis to be entertainment as well and I always said that and on my toughest moments I always remember that I also play for people."

"I think women's tennis has a lot of advantages" - Iga Swiatek

The 2020 French Open champion opined that women's tennis has "a lot of advantages," even if some people might not prefer it too much.

"I think it's kind of personal opinion of every person if they like men's tennis or women's tennis more or if they like them equally, but I think women's tennis has a lot of advantages," said Iga Swiatek.

Some tennis fans feel that women's tennis is unpredictable given that there is a general lack of consistency barring, of course, Swiatek, given her current form.

However, the Pole herself feels this could be a selling point for the women's game since there are likely to be many tennis fans who prefer unpredictability.

"And some may say that this, you know, it's unpredictable and girls are not, you know, consistent. But on the other hand it may also be something that is really appealing and it may really attract more people. So it depends, you know, on personal views of some people," Swiatek added.

