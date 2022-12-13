"It'll be an experience where I learn from the best" - Jessica Bouzas on playing United Cup alongside Rafael Nadal, Paula Badosa and other Spaniards

Rafael Nadal will be leading the United Cup at the inaugural edition of the United Cup in Australia in the coming days, where he will be joined by the likes of Paula Badosa, Pablo Carreno Busta and others. Also joining them will be WTA No. 193 Jessica Bouzas, presenting the 20-year-old with an excellent learning opportunity on the big stage.

Speaking in a recent interview with Marca, Bouzas, who won five titles on the ITF circuit in 2022, expressed a similar sentiment, stating that she looked forward to seeing how the best Spanish tennis players in the world went about their business.

The Spaniard hopes to pay close attention to "all the details" and considers herself "lucky" to be selected to represent her country at such an important tournament.

"I think I will have a lot of learning. I am going to look at how the best Spanish players do things. I am lucky to be part of the team and I will be able to pay attention to all the details," Bouzas said. "It will be an experience where I will learn from the best, I will be able to be with Rafa, Badosa, Párrizas and Albert Ramos."

Jessica Bouzas further confirmed that she will move on to the qualifiers of the Australian Open after that, where Nadal, incidentally, is the defending champion in the men's section. This being her first Grand Slam appearance, the 20-year-old is excited to enjoy the experience and make the best of the opportunity.

"[The United Cup] will be the only thing [I play] before the qualifying phase of the Australian Open," Bouzas said. "I am very excited. I want to do well and enjoy the experience and live in the moment. There has been a lot of effort and suffering to get here and it's time to enjoy it beyond the result."

Bouzas also touched on her goals for the 2023 season, stating that she had nothing concrete planned and simply planned to work hard and adapt to the main tour.

"I don't set goals. I want to work hard and adapt to this new stage. That will make me improve and the results will eventually come," Bouzas said. "I believe that the effort in the end always pays off and I do not set any goals or expectations beyond the day to day."

Rafael Nadal likely to take on Nick Kyrgios and Dan Evans at the United Cup

Rafael Nadal is the defending champion at the 2023 Australian Open

Drawn in Group D alongside Great Britain and hosts Australia at the 2023 United Cup, Rafael Nadal could likely face off against Dan Evans and Nick Kyrgios, the two countries' respective No. 1 ATP players, at the tournament.

Chances, however, are that the 22-time Grand Slam champion will not play the mixed doubles rubber after that. At the moment, he is not scheduled to play in any warm-up tournaments before his title defense at the Australian Open, but that could change in the coming days.

