Caroline Wozniacki continued her impressive run at the 2024 Indian Wells Open, reaching the quarterfinals with a solid straight-sets win over Angelique Kerber in the Round of 16 on Tuesday.

Speaking to the press after her 6-4, 6-2 win, the former World No. 1 was asked about how she dealt with social media pressure and the negative comments from fans. Wozniacki, being a mother of two now, emphasized that she did not spend a lot of time on social media in the first place, and therefore did not have to deal with such comments as often as younger players on tour.

Regardless, the Dane noted that it was important to be self-aware about one's capabilities, as it would be impossible for fans to know what a player was going through behind the scenes.

Caroline Wozniacki firmly believed in the idea that top players do not become top players by listening to people who did not know as much about tennis as they do, meaning it was not sound to take their negative comments to heart either.

"I don't spend a ton of time on social media anymore. I don't have so much time for it. I like to keep my fans updated on what I do. I will have times where I post more and times where I don't post for a while. I think it's important to know what you're doing and that you have a good team around you, and you know how much work you have been putting into it. Nobody else knows that," Caroline Wozniacki said.

"It looks so easy from the outside, but if it was easy, everyone would be doing it. I think that's the No. 1 thing to think about. You don't become one of the best players in the world by listening to people who don't really know tennis as well as you do," she added.

"At times you've just got to grind through some of the hard times because better times are coming" - Caroline Wozniacki

BNP Paribas Open 2024 - Day 10

At the same time, Caroline Wozniacki urged players to care about what their team and family thought of their tennis, as well as one's intuition. The former Australian Open champion believes that if a player introspected hard enough, they can realize what areas they have to improve, far better than any random fan on the internet can tell them.

With that in mind, Wozniacki did not think it unwise to grind through the hard times, because they will ultimately lead to better days.

"I think most importantly is to really care about what your team, what your family, and what you think of your game, because when you look inside, you know deep down what you need to improve on, what you do well. At times you've just got to grind through some of the hard times because better times are coming,' Caroline Wozniacki said.

Up next, Wozniacki will take on World No. 1 Iga Swiatek in the quarterfinals at Indian Wells.