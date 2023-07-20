"It was love at first sight" - Venus Williams rocks pink hair and faux undercut in delightful Paris vacation

Venus Williams may have lost in the first round of Wimbledon, but she is not letting that stop her from enjoying life. The tennis legend recently showed off her fun and edgy pink hair and faux undercut on her way to Paris.

Williams received a wildcard to compete in the 2023 edition of the grasscourt Major, where she has won five singles titles in the past. In the first round itself, the American faced a tough opponent in former world No. 3 Elina Svitolina, who beat her 6-4, 6-3.

Williams, who has been sporting a cotton candy-pink ombre hairstyle since the beginning of June, decided to treat herself to a Paris vacation after her early Wimbledon exit.

The 43-year-old posted a selfie on her Instagram story on Wednesday, July 19, flaunting her new look. She added some drama to her hairdo by braiding one side of her head in small cornrows.

“It was love at first sight,” Williams wrote on Instagram.

Venus Williams on Instagram

Despite Williams struggling with injuries and form in recent years, she has never given up on her passion for playing tennis. She has also been active off the court, with various fashion, business, and activism ventures. The veteran tennis player is an advocate for gender equality, racial justice, and animal rights.

Venus Williams' performance in the 2023 season so far

Venus Williams in Wimbledon 2023

In the ongoing 2023 season, Venus Williams has experienced a mixed range of outcomes. At 43 years and a world ranking of 521, she has participated in only six singles matches, achieving victory in two while enduring four defeats.

The American's season commenced at the ASB Classic in Auckland, where she received a wildcard entry for the WTA 250 event. Williams began her campaign with a win against compatriot Katie Volynets. However, her journey was cut short in the second round when she lost to China's Lin Zhu with a 6-3, 2-6, 5-7 scoreline.

Williams then had to take an extended break before heading to Europe for the grasscourt season following an injury during her time in Auckland.

In Birmingham, she started with a triumph in the first round against Camila Giorgi before losing to second seed Jelena Ostapenko in a closely contested match. Before that, in S-Hertogenbosch, Williams suffered a defeat in the first round against Swiss wildcard Celine Naef.

At Wimbledon, the American was up against Elina Svitolina, another wildcard entrant, in the first round, but lost in straight sets.

Venus Williams has received a wildcard invitation recently and will be participating alongside Caroline Wozniacki at the Canadian Open 2023.

Venus Williams and Father Richard recall one match that 7-time Grand Slam champion "should have won"