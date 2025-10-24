Alexander Zverev and Stefanos Tsitsipas bagged in $1.5 million each for playing one match in the Six Kings Slam in Riyadh. Both tennis stars suffered losses in their first match against Taylor Fritz and Jannik Sinner, respectively.Some are not happy with the amount of money given to the tennis stars for just playing two sets, or almost an hour in Riyadh. Zverev lost to Fritz in 59 minutes, while Tsitsipas was defeated by Sinner in 76 minutes. Neither player won a set, yet both earned approximately $25,000 per minute on court.Former American World No. 11 Sam Querrey has come out in support of the duo. Querrey is annoyed with the internet taking it out on Zverev and Tsitsipas for earning so much for so little without acknowledging the amount of hard work the duo has put in to reach this stage. He referenced the salaries given to NBA and NFL stars to further make his point.&quot;Why are people always annoyed with that, but they are not annoyed with a soccer player or a baseball player or an NFL guy who signs a three-year, $81 million deal and puts up six points and two rebounds a game? They are like good for those guys. Getting paid,&quot; Querrey said on Nothing Major Show.“It’s like no, good for Zverev and Tsitsipas. It’s not like they randomly drew chips out of a hat for the Six Kings Slam. These guys have put together a phenomenal body of work over the course of the last 10 years to deserve that spot to play. It does not matter that they lost in under an hour. It does not. They are phenomenal players who deserve to be there and deserve that paycheck.”Prize distribution of Six Kings Slam: How much players earned apart from Alexander Zverev and Stefanos Tsitsipas?Six players participated in the Six Kings Slams and every one of them took home at least $1.5 million. Alexander Zverev and Stefanos Tsitsipas were eliminated in the quarterfinals, while Novak Djokovic and Taylor Fritz were defeated in the semifinals. Carlos Alcaraz was defeated by Jannik Sinner in the final. Sinner took home an extra $4.5 million for winning the tournament.Despite the massive payouts, the Six Kings Slam carried no ATP points since the tournament is more like an exhibition affair, unlike other ATP tournaments.While Tsitsipas is not expected to play the upcoming ATP Finals in Turin, Zverev will enter that tournament as the third seed behind Alcaraz and Sinner.