"It doesn't matter, after the match, during the tournament, on the street or at home – if someone laughs at me, I will answer" - Daniil Medvedev on confronting tennis fans following Canadian Open defeat

Current World No. 1 Daniil Medvedev explained his decision to confront a tennis fan following his second-round defeat to Australia's Nick Kyrgios at the 2022 Canadian Open on Wednesday. The Russian clarified that he will not tolerate disrespect no matter where or when it occurs.
After his defeat to the Australian, a video surfaced on Twitter where Medvedev was seen walking out of the stadium when a group of fans chanted and called him a 'loser.'
The Russia did not let the disrespect slide, stopping in his tracks to confront the fan. Security then intervened to ensure that the situation did not escalate any further, with the 26-year-old walking away after an exchange of words.
Although the tennis star chose to walk away from the situation, he later expressed his frustration at a press conference.
"When I approached his son, he also started saying nasty things to me. I will raise my children differently. Bring up the child, and don't say nasty things to me," Medvedev said.
Daniil Medvedev looks to regain momentum at Cincinnati Masters
Despite his 7-6(1), 4-6, 2-6 second-round defeat to Nick Kyrgios, Daniil Medvedev remains in the top spot in the ATP world rankings. He will aim to bounce back at the Cincinnati Masters, where he faces Holland's Botic van de Zandschulp in his opening match.
The Russian is the top seed at Cincinnati, the venue where he won his first ATP Masters 1000 title back in 2019. Medvedev, who beat Cameron Norrie 7-5, 6-0 to win the Los Cabos Open title earlier this month, will be hoping to add another triumph in Cincinnati ahead of the US Open.
The 26-year-old has a 100% record against van de Zandschulp, who is currently ranked 24th in the world. The two first went head-to-head in the US Open quarterfinals last year, where Medvedev came through with a 6-3, 6-0, 4-6, 75 win. They again faced each other in the Round of 32 at the Australian Open this year, where the Russian won 6-4, 6-4, 6-2.