"It means more to beat Serena Williams and Venus Williams" - Garbine Muguruza on her Grand Slam final victories over American duo

Winning two Grand Slams is no small feat, and Garbine Muguruza recently expressed that it holds greater significance to win a Grand Slam by defeating either Serena or Venus Williams.

The Spaniard turned pro in 2012 and announced her retirement from tennis on Saturday (April 20). Before her official retirement, Muguruza struggled with form during the 2022 season, and she played her last match in January 2023 at the Lyon Open against Linda Noskova. After the tournament, she announced that she would be going on a hiatus from tennis, which eventually led to her retirement.

During her career, Muguruza won 10 career singles titles, including two Grand Slams: the French Open in 2016 when she defeated Serena Williams, and the Wimbledon Championships in 2017 where she beat Venus Williams. Muguruza remains the only player to defeat the Williams sisters in major singles finals.

In a recent interview with ‘The Telegraph,’ the 30-year-old admitted that the Williams sisters, who have 30 Grand Slam singles titles between them, were her idols. Despite other tennis players being amazing, it means something more and carries extra value to beat them in the Grand Slam finals.

“Oh yes, I love that, They were my idols. For whatever reason it means more to beat them. Other players are amazing too, but for me beating them had an extra value, winning a slam beating Serena or Venus” Garbine Muguruza said

Venus Williams remains active, whereas Serena Williams retired in 2022. Throughout Muguruza's 12-year career, she encountered Venus Williams on six occasions, emerging victorious twice, and faced Serena Williams six times, securing three wins.

Garbine Muguruza reflects on the loneliness experienced while on tour - “Whether you win or lose then you go to your hotel room, you close the door and there’s no one”

Garbine Muruguza at the 2022 US Open

In the same interview with 'The Telegraph', the 30-year-old Spaniard opened up about the loneliness experienced by players on tour. She expressed that regardless of winning or losing, one returns to the hotel without anyone to share the crazy experiences with. The former World No.1 describes the lifestyle as frenetic.

"Whether you win or lose then you go to your hotel room, you close the door and there’s no one. “That’s it. The end of the day. Over the years you think, ‘Wow, I wish I could share this craziness with more people’. You don’t have time to digest. It’s a frenetic lifestyle” Garbine Muguruza said

