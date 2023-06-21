Matteo Berrettini and Ajla Tomljanovic spoke about their break-up in the second season of Netflix's tennis docuseries Break Point, which was released to audiences on June 21.

Berrettini and Tomljanovic started dating in 2019 and became one of tennis' most famous couples until their relationship ended in 2022.

The two revealed the reasons behind their break-up in the first episode of Break Point's second season. Tomljanovic claimed that she felt things were not right.

"This year has not been great. I wasn't my best self. You could see it from my on-court behavior. I've also split up with Matteo. Every relationship, it has good times and bad times. I could just feel that things were not right," Tomljanovic said.

The 30-year-old Australian added that her relationship with Berrettini wasn't meant to be.

"You look for something that will last a lifetime and it wasn't meant to be. Yeah, it's just life that still happens even though you're a professional athlete," she stated.

Matteo Berrettini claimed that he and Tomljanovic broke up because they were not happy together and carrying on wasn't worth it.

"We broke up because in the end, in life, we have to be happy, and if that is not happening, I think it's not worth it," the Italian said.

Berrettini is currently dating Italian TV presenter Melissa Satta.

Matteo Berrettini withdrew from the Cinch Championships

Matteo Berrettini in action at the Monte-Carlo Masters

Matteo Berrettini recently withdrew from the Cinch Championships at the Queen's Club, London, due to an abdominal injury. He won't be able to compete for his third successive title on the venue, having won the tournament in 2021 and 2022.

Berrettini's 2023 season has been plagued by injuries; he has already missed two Masters 1000 events and the French Open due to abdominal issues. The 27-year-old Italian made his comeback at the Boss Open in Stuttgart, where he suffered a 6-1, 6-2 drubbing at the hands of compatriot Lorenzo Sonego.

Berrettini recently confirmed that he won't be able to defend his title at the Cinch Championships and stated that he was looking forward to returning next year.

"I’m really sad to have to withdraw from the tournament, and not get the chance to defend my title. I wish the tournament and everyone involved a successful week. I look forward to coming back next year," Berrettini said.

The 27-year-old will drop out of the Top 30 of the ATP rankings after withdrawing from the Queen's Club tournament.

Poll : 0 votes