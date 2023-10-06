"It was mine, it was mine" - Daniil Medvedev and Jannik Sinner put an end to plushie debate from China Open final

Jannik Sinner earned his first win over Daniil Medvedev in the final of the 2023 China Open earlier this week, but what is most talked about regarding that final is the plushie the Russian allegedly stole from him afterwards.

In videos surfacing on the internet after the clash, Medvedev was seen taking a plushie out of Sinner's winner's trophy following their photocall. Those who had watched the presentation ceremony in its entirety knew the truth -- that it was Medvedev's own plushie that he had hidden in the trophy before posing for the photographers in Beijing.

Out of context, however, it appeared as if the former World No. 1 'pickpocked' the Italian, a narrative that also gained traction on social media. More than one news outlet ran with the story, lending weight to a non-existent plotline.

Speaking at his pre-tournament press conference at the Shanghai Masters, Daniil Medvedev made it clear that the plushie was his and that he simply put it there to not ruin a great picture.

At the same time, the former US Open champion was also very amused by the videos going around about how he just took Sinner's toy and left.

"It was mine. It was mine. The thing is that they gave us both a toy, and he put his straight away in his trophy, in the cup, and me, I didn't want to be with a toy on the pictures because I knew that it's a great picture, so I put mine in his cup and took it back, and I was actually even a little bit surprised it made such a buzz," Daniil Medvedev said.

"But some of the videos and photos are really funny, the way I took it and just left, but it was my toy," he added.

Sinner, also speaking to the press in Shanghai, confirmed the veracity of the Russian's statement.

"No, no, no. So he had the same toy as I had, but we took the picture, and he put it in because of the picture, and then when he went away, he took it," Jannik Sinner said.

Daniil Medvedev looking to win 21st title at Shanghai Masters, Jannik Sinner going for 10th

China Open Tennis

Seeded No. 2 at the 2023 Shanghai Masters, Daniil Medvedev will be looking to win his 21st title of his career and sixth of the season. Following a bye in the first round, the World No. 3 is set to take on Cristian Garin in the second round.

Meanwhile, Jannik Sinner is seeded No. 6 at the ATP 1000 tournament and has also received a bye in the first round. Up next, he is set to play against Marcos Giron in the second round. Having already won three titles this year, the Italian is going for his fourth trophy of the season and 10th overall in Shanghai.