"It must be a terrible feeling for him, but I'm used to it" - Petra Kvitova jokes about being in charge of husband Jiri Vanek's paycheck

Petra Kvitova and Jiri Vanek, who tied the knot in July this year, have shared a long and successful professional relationship. The Czech Grand Slam champion for one, has no plans of changing that.

During a recent interview with Radiožurnál, Kvitova joked about being in charge of her-now husband's paycheck. The 33-year-old said that while it may be a "terrible" feeling for Vanek, she has gotten used to it.

"It must be a terrible feeling for him as a man, but I'm used to it," Petra Kvitova joked.

While discussing the possibilty of hiring a new coach post her marriage, Kvitova said she perhaps should continue working with Vanek professionally as well given the amount of success that the two have enjoyed on the tour over the years.

"I don't plan to, I have no idea if he would accept an offer. But so far we're doing well, so perhaps he shouldn't," Petra Kvitova said.

Under Vanek's tutetage, Kvitova made her way to a third Grand Slam final at the 2019 Australian Open. The Czech has amassed a stellar 31 career titles, two of which — the Miami Open and the bett1open in Berlin — came her way earlier this year.

"My dad mainly taught me not to give up, to fight" - Petra Kvitova on being coached by father

Petra Kvitova at the Wimbledon Championships.

Petra Kvitova and Jiri Vanek first joined hands in 2016 after the former split with her long-time coach David Kotyza, under whose tutelage she had lifted both her Wimbledon titles.

The foundation for Kvitova's tennis, however, was laid down by her father Jiri Kvita, who trained her untill she turned 16. Recalling his contribution to her career, the Fulnek-born said he taught her to never give up and be strong.

"My dad mainly taught me not to give up, to fight and to have a strong will," Petra Kvitova said. "I think that was probably the most important in terms of psyche and mental courage."

Kvitova went on to add that she never liked training for long hours and thus began going for lines more to quickly end points, a trait that would go on to develop into her signature playing style.

"To be honest, I didn't really like the training sessions, especially when I only had to pinch the middle," she continued. "I didn't enjoy it so much that I started killing it in the corner. And that has remained with me to this day and it is the gross of my game."