It is normal for people to talk about the retirement of great athletes since they are an inspiration; I imagine people will think the same of me, Federer and Djokovic: Rafael Nadal

Rafael Nadal isn't too bothered about the constant questions surrounding his inevitable retirement, since he considers it normal for fans to ponder the day their favorite player eventually hangs up their boots. As fans look up to athletes at the top level as a source of inspiration, the 22-time Grand Slam champion regards such questions almost as a badge of honor.

The World No. 4 booked his spot in the third round of the 2022 Wimbledon Championships with a gritty 6-4, 6-4, 4-6, 6-3 win against Ricardas Berankis, extending his unbeaten streak at Slams this season to 16-0. Up next, he will take on Lorenzo Sonego on Saturday, their first meeting on the ATP tour.

Speaking at his press conference afterward, the Mallorcan shed light on his thoughts on retirement, stating that it was not a topic that kept him up at night anymore.

The Tennis Podcast @TennisPodcast Rafa Nadal d. Ricardas Berankis, aka Cardi B, 6-4, 6-4, 4-6, 6-3



A 16th consecutive Grand Slam match win for Nadal & his 307th overall - knocking Martina Navratilova down into 5th place on the all-time list.



Only Djokovic (330), Serena (365) and Federer (369) have won more. Rafa Nadal d. Ricardas Berankis, aka Cardi B, 6-4, 6-4, 4-6, 6-3A 16th consecutive Grand Slam match win for Nadal & his 307th overall - knocking Martina Navratilova down into 5th place on the all-time list.Only Djokovic (330), Serena (365) and Federer (369) have won more.

The former World No. 1 drew parallels with his own life, revealing how he, as a fan, missed watching Tiger Woods in action recently. Stating that it was as much a change in his life as it was in Woods' life, the 36-year-old remarked that it was an inevitable part of the life cycle of a sportsperson, including Roger Federer and Novak Djokovic.

"It is normal for people to talk about the retirement of great athletes, since they have been in the elite for a long time, especially in very popular sports that form part of people's lives. They become a fundamental part of a person's daily life, since they are an inspiration," Nadal said.

"I love watching Tiger Woods. Now I can't see him play that often. In a way that is a change in my life too. I imagine that people will think the same of me, or they will think the same as fans of Roger Federer or Novak Djokovic when they are not playing," he added.

James Gray @jamesgraysport



#Wimbledon Rafa Nadal on retirement: "A couple of weeks ago I was close to it [retirement]. Now I don't feel that way. I don't fear that day. I have a very happy life outside of tennis, even if tennis is a very big part of my life." Rafa Nadal on retirement: "A couple of weeks ago I was close to it [retirement]. Now I don't feel that way. I don't fear that day. I have a very happy life outside of tennis, even if tennis is a very big part of my life."#Wimbledon

Declaring that he was never afraid of the day he had to announce his retirement, the Spaniard noted that he has enough of a life outside tennis to keep himself happy even after hanging up his racquet.

"My philosophy is that a couple of weeks ago I was close to retirement. Now I don't feel that way. I've never been afraid for that day to come," Nadal said. "I'm happy to have lived a very happy life outside of tennis, more beyond that tennis is a very important part of my life in the last 30 years. I have been happy outside of it, without a doubt."

As unavoidable as it was, the World No. 4 was not afraid to make that particular change when the moment came. Although Nadal admitted that it will take him time to adapt, the 22-time Grand Slam champion was nothing but excited about the myriad of options that lie ahead of him in the future.

"There are many things that I like to do beyond tennis, it does not worry me, but it is clear that when that day comes, I will [have to] change," Nadal said. "In this life, every change requires time to adapt."

"I am not doing too many things, I am simply here and I stay at home, I don't go out at all" - Rafael Nadal on the potential COVID-19 outbreak at Wimbledon

Rafael Nadal revealed that he has been staying at home to keep himself safe from COVID

During the press conference, Rafael Nadal also touched on a pressing matter that has most tennis fans concerned about over the last few days -- the potential COVID-19 outbreak at Wimbledon.

Chris Oddo @TheFanChild



No.8 seed Berrettini

No.14 seed Cilic

Now No.17 seed Bautista Agut.



The lower half of the men's singles draw at Wimbledon has been absolutely decimated by Covid.No.8 seed BerrettiniNo.14 seed CilicNow No.17 seed Bautista Agut. The lower half of the men's singles draw at Wimbledon has been absolutely decimated by Covid. No.8 seed BerrettiniNo.14 seed CilicNow No.17 seed Bautista Agut. 😷

Three players have already withdrawn from the tournament (Matteo Berrettini, Marin Cilic and Roberto Bautista Agut) after contracting the virus, leading many to wonder if it will affect the event in a more significant way.

Gaspar Ribeiro Lança @gasparlanca Nadal asked about masks + other safety measures on his team: "Paranoia no, reality. A good friend of mine had to pull out today. When this kind of stuff happens it's because probably there are a lot of cases around. I'm just staying here and in the house, not going out anymore." Nadal asked about masks + other safety measures on his team: "Paranoia no, reality. A good friend of mine had to pull out today. When this kind of stuff happens it's because probably there are a lot of cases around. I'm just staying here and in the house, not going out anymore."

The 22-time Grand Slam champion conceded that it was an issue that needed to be taken seriously, adding that he was taking every necessary precaution to keep himself safe.

"A good friend of mine, like Roberto Bautista, has had to retire today with another case. When this type of thing happens it is because there are surely enough cases around," Nadal said. "I am not doing too many things, I am simply here and I stay at home, I don't go out at all."

The 36-year-old accepted that some relaxation measures were necessary, since people deserved to live a free and normal life. At the same time, Nadal hoped people could protect themselves and try to navigate the ordeal as best as possible.

"It's part of the very demanding world we've found ourselves in over the last two years. I'm not saying we shouldn't do things as usual, because at some point we have to open everything again, we need to be free and live a normal life, and it seems that COVID is now less dangerous," Nadal said. "At the same time, when you open everything, this kind of thing can happen. I can't add more."

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far