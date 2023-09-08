Karolina Muchova claimed that the delay during her US Open semifinal against Coco Gauff changed the rhythm of the match.

Gauff took the lead in the fixture by taking the first set 6-4 and won the opening game of the second before play was halted due to protests from climate activists. The delay lasted over 45 minutes until the protesters, one of whom had his bare feet glued to the ground, were removed.

Play resumed and Muchova put up a tough fight but Gauff won the second set 7-5 to book her place in Saturday's final.

When asked about the delay in her post-match press conference, Muchova claimed that it had an effect on the rhythm of the match.

"Yeah, I mean, it happened at Wimbledon, as well. We see it here and there on some occasions. Not just with tennis. It is what it is. I mean, it's obviously changed the rhythm a little bit and, yeah, what can we do about it? People," she said.

Karolina Muchova: "I don't think I played my 60% today"

Karolina Muchova was also asked if she felt more anxious in her semifinal against Coco Gauff compared to other matches during the US Open. The Czech claimed that while she didn't really experience any anxiety, she did not feel as good on the court as she did during her other matches.

"No, I didn't really feel anxious. I mean, I didn't feel so good on the court today compared to other matches. I mean, every match is different. As I mentioned before, two days ago I felt like I cannot do a mistake on the court and the other matches it's tough to compare because every match is different," the 27-year-old said.

Muchova also claimed that one needs to give 100 percent to beat a player like Gauff, adding that she did not even play at her 60 percent and did not take any chance that came her way.

"This one today you need to bring, you know, maybe 100% to beat her because she's top athlete, top player. You really need to be there to get a chance to get a win. I don't think I played my 60% today, so I had not zero chance, but even if I had chance there, I didn't take it today," she added.

The Czech now has a 0-2 head-to-head record against Gauff, having previously lost to her in the final of the Western & Southern Open in Cincinnati. Muchova's run to the US Open semifinals will see her reach a new career-high ranking of World No. 8.