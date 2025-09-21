"It was a pretty emotional time for me" - Andy Murray clarifies Emma Raducanu controversy 1 year after Wimbledon drama during retirement

Andy Murray revisited his Wimbledon mixed doubles controversy with Emma Raducanu from last year and broke his silence on the status of the situation. The former world No.1 retired from the sport following the 2024 Paris Olympics due to persistent injuries.

Hence, in Murray's final SW19, the Scot had decided to compete in the mixed doubles event, but Emma Raducanu thwarted his plans. Initially scheduled to play together, Raducanu withdrew from the event, citing an issue with her wrist. Enraged, Murray had to end his Wimbledon run playing alongside his brother Jamie Murray in the men's doubles event.

In a recent interview with The Sunday Times on September 21, Murray clarified that they no longer harbor any bitterness on the matter and are happy with how his retirement panned out.

"We exchanged multiple messages since Wimbledon and things were fine after we cleared everything up. It was obviously a pretty emotional time for me and everyone around me, so it was hard but, like I said, I was really happy with the way that my career finished," he said.

The three-time Grand Slam champion continued:

"I got to play my last match at Wimbledon with my brother. Emma’s not someone that beforehand we were communicating all the time or discussing ideas about her game and things like that, so that hasn't changed."

Andy Murray built an astonishing legacy at SW19 over the years, winning two Wimbledon titles (in 2013 and 2016) and an Olympic Gold Medal (in 2012 London).

Emma Raducanu clarified having no 'harsh feelings' for Andy Murray as well

During the Australian Open earlier this year, Emma Raducanu cleared her stance on the controversy with Andy Murray. The Brit shared that she had apologized to the 38-year-old and had arrived at a resolution on the matter.

During the press conference after Raducanu defeated Amanda Anisimova in the second round, the 2021 US Open champion said:

"He's someone that I've grown up looking up to and I don't want any bad blood or harsh feelings with him. I sent him a long message and he took it really well and responded saying he was disappointed but he understood. We're fine now."

During the AO this year, Murray coached his former rival, Novak Djokovic, and had to come across Raducanu occasionally. The Brit verified the resolution of the rift by confirming that they greeted each other during their occasional run-ins at the tournament.

