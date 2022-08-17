“It was pretty similar, you're very nervous but staying composed is the biggest thing; got to have some steel” - Emma Raducanu compares Cincinnati Open 1R match against Serena Williams with 2021 US Open final

Emma Raducanu drew parallels between her first-round defeat of Serena Williams at the 2022 Cincinnati Open and her 2021 US Open final victory.

The Brit registered an easy 6-4, 6-0 win against Williams on Tuesday to progress to the second round of the Western & Southern Open.

Speaking to Prakash Amritraj on the Tennis Channel, Raducanu was effusive in her praise for the 23-time Grand Slam champion. She also compared her match against Williams to her 2021 US Open final against Leylah Fernandez, who she beat 6-4, 6-3 to clinch her maiden Major title.

“Yeah, I think it [the match against Serena Williams] was pretty similar [to the US Open final] in a way. You're very nervous, but just staying composed I think is the biggest thing. Serving out the first set and also serving out the match, you know, you got to have some steel,” she said.

“I actually did draw some parallels to when I served out the US Open and I had a really tough final service game with a little bit of time out. But yeah, it was extremely difficult to play her,” she added.

“I think that everyone can draw inspiration from her, myself included” - Emma Raducanu on Serena Williams

Having followed Serena Williams throughout her career, Emma Raducanu was happy to have finally been able to play a match against the American tennis legend. With Williams announcing her imminent retirement from the sport earlier this month, this could also be the only time the two will face each other on the court.

In the same interview with Tennis Channel, Raducanu also recalled her first memories of watching the 40-year-old and spoke about taking inspiration from her career.

“I remember my first memory of watching her play live at Wimbledon. It was a day out with my first coach and we were just watching her. She was so dominant. I think that just watching her, she's obviously got like probably the best serve ever and is the greatest player of all time. Honestly, to share the court with her, I was just really, really pleased. It was such an honor,” she said.

“I think the way she has dominated the game of tennis, the way she’s held herself over the many years. I think that everyone can draw inspiration from her, myself included,” she added.

The 19-year-old Brit will face former World No. 1 Victoria Azarenka in the second round at Cincinnati following the Belarusian’s 6-3, 4-6, 6-3 win against Kaia Kanepi in her opening match. Meanwhile, Williams will next be in action at the US Open, which is scheduled to begin on August 29.

