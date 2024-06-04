  • home icon
  • Tennis
  • Iga Swiatek
  • "It was pretty straightforward" - Iga Swiatek relishes beating Marketa Vondrousova with clinical 'in the zone' display in French Open QF

"It was pretty straightforward" - Iga Swiatek relishes beating Marketa Vondrousova with clinical 'in the zone' display in French Open QF

By Ayush Vashistha
Modified Jun 04, 2024 14:32 GMT
Marketa Vondrousova (L) and Iga Swiatek. Photos: Getty
Marketa Vondrousova (L) and Iga Swiatek. Photos: Getty

Iga Swiatek thumped current Wimbledon women's singles champion Marketa Vondrousova in the quarterfinals of the 2024 French Open on Tuesday, June 4. She dished out a bagel to beat Vondrousova in straight sets.

Swiatek converted a total of five break points on Vondrousova's serve and won 88 percent of her first-serve points. She smashed 25 winners and induced 15 unforced errors from the Czech to secure a 6-0, 6-2 victory in 64 minutes to advance to the semis.

After the match, she joined former Wimbledon champion Marion Bartoli for her on-court interview and reflected on boosted confidence courtesy of a clinical serving performance.

"Honestly, I think everything worked. I feel like I've been serving better than in previous rounds so that gave me an extra boost of confidence. Overall, I felt like I'm playing pretty heavy and I could just, you know, play my game," Swiatek told Bartoli.
also-read-trending Trending

The World No. 1 relished her victory further, saying:

"Today, it was pretty straightforward. I'm happy that I kept my focus because sometimes I feel the game was really intense and sometimes the intensity went down a little bit. So, I just wanted to play my game no matter what was coming back from Marketa. I felt like I was in the zone today."

Notably, it was Iga Swiatek's fourth on-court meeting with Marketa Vondrousova and she managed to stretch her head-to-head lead to 4-0 over the Czech on Tuesday. In the semifinals, she will face World No. 3 Coco Gauff.

Iga Swiatek leads her French Open SF opponent Coco Gauff 10-1 in head-to-head

Iga Swiatek hits a forehand at the 2024 French Open. Photo: Getty
Iga Swiatek hits a forehand at the 2024 French Open. Photo: Getty

Iga Swiatek enters the semifinal of the women's singles draw of the 2024 French Open with a massive lead of 10-1 over Coco Gauff in the head-to-head. Moreover, she has remained undefeated against Gauff every time the two have played at Roland Garros.

Swiatek crushed Gauff 6-1, 6-3 in the 2022 final to clinch her second glory at the Paris Major. She defeated the American 6-4, 6-2 the previous year in the quarterfinals en route to another championship finish.

Their most recent duel at the 2024 Italian Open also went the Pole's way. She bettered Gauff 6-4, 6-3 in the semifinal before beating Aryna Sabalenka in the summit clash.

Iga Swiatek and Coco Gauff are scheduled to fight for a spot in the final at Philippe Chatrier on Thursday, June 6.

Quick Links

More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
App download animated image Get the free App now
🔥 Popular
🔗 LINKS
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications
Edition:
English
हिन्दी