"It was quite fair" - Destanee Aiava makes her feelings known on Danielle Collins being booed by Australian Open crowd during tense clash

Destanee Aiava has shared her thoughts on the Melbourne crowd's antagonistic behavior towards Danielle Collins in their second-round match at the 2025 Australian Open. In an intense second-round clash, Collins was booed by the crowd as she competed against the Aussie. Despite the circumstances, the 10th seed secured a 7-6 (4), 4-6, 6-2 victory over Aiava.

The American gave it back to the crowd by celebrating the win wildly. She blew kisses and made mocking and vulgar gestures to rile up the booing fans.

In a recent interview by ‘This Sporting Planet,’ Aiava pitched her opinion on the booing situation and said [03:05]:

“From what I remember during the match, I thought it was quite fair. I do know there was some hecklers in between her serves which I feel like is to be expected especially playing someone from the home country of a Grand Slam.”

According to Aiava, it was expected that the crowd would support her and did not see any harm in it. The youngster even clarified that all is well with Collins.

“There’s no bad blood, she was really nice to me at the net,” she added [03:55].

The heated situation between the crowd and Danielle Collins did not affect the harmony between her and Destanee Aiava.

Destanee Aiava’s reaction to Danielle Collins’ post-match conference comments

Danielle Collins at a press conference - Source: Getty

In the post-match conference, Danielle Collins addressed the crowd’s hostility and commented:

"I was thinking during the match. I was like, 'If I'm out of here, I might as well just take that big fat paycheck. Coco (her team member) and I love, we love a good 5-star vacation. So part of that check is gonna go towards that.”

When ‘This Sporting Planet,’ asked Aiava about her reaction to Collins' comments, the Aussie replied [4:28]:

“I watched it and I didn’t really feel any negativity towards it. I feel she’s always you know being her authentic self and that’s something that I always promote is just being true to yourself. I mean it is a lot of money and it’s really great help. I am just going to use mine to invest in my own career and if there’s a chance for a small holiday then yeah I will do it.”

Destanee Aiava candidly expressed her views and claimed she intends to take a vacation by herself if the schedule permits.

