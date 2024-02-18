"It was Rafael Nadal, it was just a dream moment" - Taylor Fritz's girlfriend Morgan Riddle on crying after American's 'magical' Indian Wells triumph

Taylor Fritz's girlfriend Morgan Riddle spoke about the most magical moment she has experienced on the tennis tour.

Riddle started traveling with Fritz to tennis tournaments in 2021 after the pair started dating the year before. Since then, the full-time tennis influencer has experienced numerous highs and lows as she has been present in Fritz's box irrespective of where he has played.

The influencer recently featured as a guest on an episode of the Sportish podcast. During the episode, the 26-year-old was asked about her most magical experience in tennis so far.

"Probably when Taylor won the Indian Wells (Masters). That was great. That was just... I cried. It was such a big deal. It was his home tournament. He was the first American to win it. We didn't win a Masters for so long, and it was Rafa (Nadal). It was just a dream moment for both of us," Riddle said.

At the 2022 Indian Wells Masters, Fritz was seeded 20th. He set up a final clash against Nadal after defeating Kamil Majchrzak, Jaume Munar, Alex de Minaur, Miomir Kecmanovic and Andrey Rublev.

The American decided to contest the final despite sustaining an ankle injury in the semifinals against Rublev, and being advised against it by his coach Paul Annacone. Fritz bettered Nadal 6-3, 7-6(5) to win his first Masters title and hand the Spaniard his first defeat of the 2022 campaign. The American's 2022 Indian Wells triumph was documented in Netflix's Break Point docuseries.

Taylor Fritz set to fight for his 7th ATP Tour title at the Delray Beach Open

Taylor Fritz at the 2024 Australian Open

Taylor Fritz is currently participating in the Delray Beach Open. The World No. 9, who is the top seed and defending champion at this year's edition of the ATP 250 event, is set to face compatriot and third seed Tommy Paul in the final.

Fritz received a bye in the first round, and started the defense of his title in the Round of 16 with a win against Nuno Borges. The American faced Rinky Hijikata in the quarterfinals and registered a straight sets victory. In the semifinals, Fritz defeated an in-form Marcos Giron.

The American's next opponent Tommy Paul defeated Alex Michelsen, Jordan Thompson and Frances Tiafoe to reach the final. Fritz and Paul, who have been competing against each other since they were both juniors, will be facing off for the fifth time in the Delray Beach Open final. The current head-to-head between the two stands at two wins each across four ATP Tour level meetings.

