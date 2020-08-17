Rafael Nadal's announcement of his withdrawal from the US Open and Cincinnati Masters (in New York) this year wasn't really a surprise. With healthy and safety being his priority concerns, Nadal made the decision to remain in Europe and prepare for the clay season next month.

The Spaniard did, however, claim that he wouldn't hold it against any player that wish to play at the US Open this year - whether out of financial necessity, ranking points, or any other reason.

After many thoughts I have decided not to play this year’s US Open. The situation is very complicated worldwide, the COVID-19 cases are increasing, it looks like we still don’t have control of it. — Rafa Nadal (@RafaelNadal) August 4, 2020

Recently, India's No. 1 male singles player Sumit Nagal echoed the sentiments of Rafael Nadal, and spoke about what it will be like to play the US Open this year amid all the restrictions and safety protocols.

Despite Rafael Nadal and Roger Federer missing, the US Open is still a Slam: Sumit Nagal

Roger Federer (L) and Sumit Nagal

The Indian ace vehemently denied that a win at this year's US Open would mean less given the lack of crowds and the absence of players like Rafael Nadal and Roger Federer. Nagal believes the tournament still has the esteem of a Grand Slam, as it offers the same ranking points as usual.

"It's still a Slam, it’s still considered the US Open which is giving away 2000 (ranking) points and considering the title as good as any other title," asserted the World No. 127.

Nagal also went on to talk about Rafael Nadal's decision to withdraw, and claimed that the decision to play or to miss out is a personal choice.

"I understand Rafael Nadal and few other players have opted to stay out but that is their personal choice and you have to respect that," said the 22-year-old.

Sumit Nagal, ranked 127th in the world, is India's highest ranked player in the men's singles rankings. The Indian made his debut in a Grand Slam main draw last year at the US Open, losing to Roger Federer in the first round.

Despite the loss, Nagal did take the first set - much to the world's surprise. And after the defeat to the Swiss maestro at Flushing Meadows, he continued to rise up the rankings in 2019.

"In my opinion, the situation is a bit weird, it's not a fun time right now for anyone but you got to do what you got to do," Nagal said about the US Open.

The 22-year-old is India's only representative in the US Open singles main draw this year, and has been spending time at his academy in Germany. Nagal is currently set to take part in the ATP Challenger event in Prague before heading to New York.