"It really amazed me how she had all this hunger for the game and still has it" - Paula Badosa on Serena Williams' return

Eastbourne top seed Paula Badosa has said that Serena Williams' return to action has left many surprised.

Williams, who has not been in action since a first-round loss to Aliaksandra Sasnovich at Wimbledon last year, is slated to play doubles with Ons Jabeur at the Rothesay International in Eastbourne.

Her prolonged absence from the tour has seen her singles ranking plummet below 1,200. Moreover, Williams provided no prior hint of returning to the tour as she recovered from her injury, so her 'unexpected' return to action has caught many by surprise, including Badosa.

"I just feel like it's very good for tennis that she is back and I think that it brought a little bit more suspense."

The 24-year-old, nevertheless, reckons Williams' return bodes well for the women's tour and is a testament to the American's hunger for the game.

"I think it surprised everyone. But it’s very good to have her back, and it really amazed me how she had all this hunger for the game and still has it. I think it is a great inspiration. I hope she can be back for much more time, because I think she does very good for tennis," Badosa said on Media Day at Eastbourne.

"No one wants to play Serena and less on grass" - Paula Badosa on Serena Williams

Serena Williams is all set to return to action this week

Serena Williams is widely regarded as one of the best players to have graced the women's game, especially on grass.

Despite the American's lengthy absence from the tour, Badosa has no qualms admitting that no player fancies facing 40-year-old, especially on a manicured lawn.

"Of course I don't want to play against her," Badosa said. "I hope the draw goes for another player, because of course no one wants to play against Serena and less on grass. So let's pray for that."

Williams, a seven-time winner, is set to make her 21st appearance at Wimbledon later this month. The former World No. 1 has not won a Major in the five years since her triumph at the 2017 Australian Open.

Our 7-time champion @serenawilliams will return to Wimbledon as a wild card this summer for her 21st appearance

Last year, the American suffered her first first-round exit at the tournament, where she has won 98 matches. It remains to be seen how quickly she can shake off her rust this year as she looks to move level with all-time Slam leader Margaret Court (24).

Williams has fallen short in four Major finals - two at Wimbledon (2018-19) - since winning her 23rd Grand Slam title more than five years ago Down Under.

