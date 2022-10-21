"It doesn't really bother me, to be honest, if anything, it motivates me more" - Coco Gauff on dealing with social media criticism

Coco Gauff wouldn't have had to deal with much social media criticism this year, considering the year she has had -- A Top-10 singles player, Grand Slam finalist, No. 1 ranked in doubles, qualified for the WTA Finals in both singles and doubles at the age of just 18.

But the teenager admitted to still getting a lot of hate from her naysayers, which she has learned to tune out thankfully. Speaking at her press conference after her 6-0, 6-3 win over Martina Trevisan in the third round of the WTA 1000 event in Guadalajara, the American touched on dealing with negative comments, revealing that she has become desensitized to it after several years of dealing with it.

In fact, the World No. 7 remarked that, at this point, it motivated her more than simply bothering her, but admitted that different athletes felt differently about the issue.

"I usually don't go on my phone after a losses, and sometimes I do. It doesn't really bother me, to be honest. If anything, it motivates me more. But it just depends on the athlete and the person," Coco Gauff said. "Some people take it to heart. For me, not so much. Also, I feel like I've become desensitized to it because I've been getting it now for four years."

While Gauff did not know of a concrete way to put an end to this problem once and for all, she noted that there were certain apps athletes could use to filter out trigger words from their social media if it troubled them too much.

"It's obviously something that you kind of have to deal with, while at the same time there are certain apps that do a better job of controlling and filtering words, per se," Gauff said. "I mean, I don't know if there is a way to change things. I'm not a tech person, so I don't know how that would work."

While the French Open finalist is of the opinion that sportspeople shouldn't have to face this issue in an ideal world, she did not think it was practically possible to weed out social media hate entirely. Gauff, therefore, hoped her colleagues could find the method that worked best for them and protect themselves as best as possible.

"But obviously, when you lose, you expect to get a lot of hate messages. I think you just have to kind of figure out what works best for you," Coco Gauff said. "Yeah, I think it's something that athletes shouldn't have to deal with, but unfortunately we do. I think you have to find a method that works best for you."

Up next in the quarterfinals in Guadalajara, Gauff takes on Victoria Azarenka after the Belarusian defeated compatriot Madison Keys in three sets in the third round.

"Grand Slams will always add an extra special feeling to it but the WTA Finals is probably as close as it's going to get" - Coco Gauff

Coco Gauff at the WTA Guadalajara Open Akron 2022

About to make her maiden WTA Finals appearance later this year, Coco Gauff also commented on the difference in feeling between playing a Grand Slam and a Year-end Championship, stating that she had always felt different when playing in a Major because of the nostalgia attached to it.

"There is something about when you step on the court at a Grand Slam that feels different than any other tournament. I don't know. This is my first Finals, so I guess the feeling could be the same or not. I don't think so," Coco Gauff said. "Just because I grew up watching the Grand Slams. They're in the same place."

While the World No. 7 admitted that the WTA Finals were fascinating in their own way, what with the location changing every year, she was of the opinion that the "extra special feeling" of stepping on court for a Slam could never be replaced.

"The Finals change every year, so I think there's something about playing on a place that you grew up watching that makes you a little bit more nervous," Coco Gauff said. "I think for me the Grand Slams will always add an extra special feeling to it, the tournament. But I think the WTA Finals is probably as close as it's going to get."

