"It's been 12 years" - Andy Roddick's wife Brooklyn Decker nostalgic about her SI Swimsuit photoshoot days on its 60th anniversary

Andy Roddick's wife Brooklyn Decker expressed feeling nostalgic about her SI Swimsuit photoshoot days on the eve of the publication's 60th anniversary.

The annual Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue is a publication by the American magazine Sports Illustrated. One of the veterans of Sports Illustrated is Decker, who debuted with the brand in 2006. She quickly made a name for herself by winning Rookie of the Year after her photoshoot in Colombia and then went on to feature in six consecutive magazine issues from 2006 to 2011.

Recently, on March 4, Sports Illustrated celebrated its 60th publication anniversary. To mark this milestone, SI legends such as Tyra Banks, Martha Stewart, Kate Upton, Camille Kostek, Molly Sims, and many others gathered at the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino in Hollywood, Florida for an iconic photo shoot. This special shoot will be revealed in the 2024 SI Issue which will be released in May.

Recently, Brooklyn Decker took to her social media to share a video of herself seemingly preparing for the photoshoot. In the video, she expressed nostalgia for her time working with Sports Illustrated, noting that it had been over a decade since she last collaborated with the magazine. Decker also gave a sneak peek of the black and white dress she will be wearing for the shoot.

"Hi Sports Illustrated! Brooklyn Decker here. Um, wow. I haven't said that in a long time. I think it's been 12 years. Wow. Welcome back!" Decker said.

Screen grab of Brooklyn Decker's Instagram stories

Tennis players like Steffi Graf, Serena Williams, Venus Williams, Carolina Wozniacki, Maria Sharapova, Ana Ivanovic, Eugenie Bouchard, and Naomi Osaka have also appeared in SI Swimsuit publications.

Andy Roddick's wife Brooklyn Decker on how she met the American: "He got his attorney to call my agent"

Andy Roddick speaking to the press at the 2012 US Open

Andy Roddick and Brooklyn Decker have been together since 2007, they got engaged in 2008 and married in 2009. They have two children, a son named Hank born in 2015, and a daughter named Stevie born in 2017.

During an interview with Tennis Channel in 2017, Decker shared the story of how she first crossed paths with Roddick. She recounted how the former World No.1 had seen her while she was hosting a football show on Sports Illustrated, prompting him to have his attorney reach out to her agent.

"We met, it's a terrible story. I was hosting a show about football on Sports Illustrated and he watched it every week. He [Andy Roddick] got his attorney to call my agent at the time and I thought it was very shady as one would, and I didn't call him back for five months," she said (at 00:14).

Decker admitted that she initially found Roddick's approach to be somewhat questionable and "shady", causing her to ignore him for the following five months. However, at the insistence of her manager, Brooklyn Decker eventually decided to look into Andy Roddick further.

She googled him and watched his 2007 Australian Open press conference. It was after this that she reached out to him, and they have been together ever since.

"I googled him [Andy Roddick] and watched his press conference from the 07' Australian Open, where he was just super dry and sarcastic. I thought 'Well that's pretty funny, looks like a charmer', and I called him back and we've been together ever since," she added.