"It's 2010 all over again" - Tennis fans thrilled after Andy Murray and Kei Nishikori win titles on the same day

Andy Murray and Kei Nishikori both triumphed in their respective Challenger tournaments on the same day, much to the delight of tennis enthusiasts. These seasoned veterans displayed their class and substance in their final-round victories on Sunday, June 18.

Murray entered the Rothesay Open with confidence. He breezed through the initial rounds without dropping a set. Continuing his dominance on grass, Murray extended his winning streak to 10 matches by defeating Arthur Cazaux 6-4, 6-4 in the final.

In a remarkable comeback to the tour after an almost two-year hiatus, Nishikori emerged victorious at the Caribbean Open. Overcoming Michael Zheng in a thrilling summit clash, Nishikori secured a 6-2, 7-5 win, marking his return to competitive tennis in impressive fashion.

Fans were thrilled to witness both the veterans showcasing their prime performances. Taking to Twitter, a fan stated that it's 2010 all over again given the dominance of the duo on the tour.

"Murray and Nishikori dominating, it's 2010 all over again," read the tweet.

Renowned journalist Ben Rothenberg quoted that it amazing to have the duo on the Challenger circuit winning titles on the same day.

"Seriously, seriously awesome for the Challenger circuit to have Andy Murray and Kei Nishikori winning titles on the same day," he wrote.

Here are a few more fan reactions on the same:

February 17, 2008:

Andy Murray wins Marseille ATP 250

Kei Nishikori wins Delray Beach ATP 250



[exactly 5,600 days later]



June 18, 2023:

Andy Murray wins Nottingham CH

February 17, 2008:
Andy Murray wins Marseille ATP 250
Kei Nishikori wins Delray Beach ATP 250

[exactly 5,600 days later]

June 18, 2023:
Andy Murray wins Nottingham CH
Kei Nishikori wins Palmas del Mar CH

Relevant Tennis @RelevantTennis Djokovic wins his 23rd Slam in Paris at 36.



Gasquet gets a 600th victory at 37.



Raonic returns after two years and defeats no. 39 Kecmanovic at 32.



Murray wins back-to-back Challengers at 36.



Nishikori returns after 20 months and wins a Challenger at 33.



Djokovic wins his 23rd Slam in Paris at 36.

Gasquet gets a 600th victory at 37.

Raonic returns after two years and defeats no. 39 Kecmanovic at 32.

Murray wins back-to-back Challengers at 36.

Nishikori returns after 20 months and wins a Challenger at 33.

The Old Generation.

Kei Nishikori and Andy Murray winning titles on the same day? Are we back to 2016?

It's moving to see how much a Challenger title means to guys like Murray and Nishikori because they've been through so much.

absolutelyEpic137 @JamesWa27499214



Nishikori and Murray winning titles on the same day. Novak continuing to dominate. When was the last time that happened? But what a great day. Happy Fathers Day!

I guess the new peak for tennis players is their mid 30s!

So happy to see you and Kei winning on the same day!! Congrats!!

Andy Murray congratulates Kei Nishikori on winning the 2023 Caribbean Open

Andy Murray and Kei Nishikori at the 2017 French Open

Andy Murray congratulated Kei Nishikori on his title triumph at the 2023 Caribbean Open. Taking to Twitter, Murray hailed the Japanese International for doing well on his return to the tour.

"Well done @keinishikori winning on your comeback," he wrote.

Nishikori valued Murray's congratulatory message, adding that the former World No. 1 is a big inspiration.

"Thank you Andy! You are a big inspiration," Nishikori's tweet read.

With his win, Nishikori became the first-ever unranked player to win a Challenger title. He expressed delight at having pulled out such a massive achievement and having played to his full ability without any physical concerns.

"I'm very happy, won a title this week in Peurto Rico and also the way I played. It was really high level and I cannot ask for more than this. Able to play five matches in a row and my body is okay. That's most important, being healthy and I hope I can keep going," he told the ATP Challenger Tour.

Kei Nishikori is yet to confirm his next destination on the tour. Meanwhile, Andy Murray will next be in action at the Cinch Championsiphs. He will face Alex de Minaur in the opening round on Tuesday, June 20.

