"It's adorbs; just keep having fun, leave the haters eating dust"- Tennis fans react to Emma Raducanu posing with new Porsche car 

Britain's tennis star Emma Raducanu cracked the top-10 in the WTA rankings this week. The latest standings were published after the conclusion of Wimbledon and with the third Major of the year not carrying any points, Raducanu climbed a couple of spots in the WTA rankings.

This is arguably the only positive outcome for the Brit this year as Raducanu has had an underwhelming time on the court, besides dealing with multiple injuries. However, given the state of the women's game, Raducanu rose in the rankings to become the fifth British woman to be ranked in the top-10.

On Thursday, Raducanu took to social media to share a picture of a vintage blue Porsche. She is a brand ambassador for car manufacturer Porsche, a role she took following her US Open triumph last year.

"mwahh," Raducanu captioned the post.

Tennis fans took to social media in reaction to her post, with most fans congratulating her on her purchase.

"I can see why you love this car Emma! It’s adorbs. Good luck playing in the warm up tournaments leading up to the US Open! Just keep having fun, leave the haters eating dust," one fan wrote.

Maverick @lucky_turtles8 @EmmaRaducanu I can see why you love this car Emma! It's adorbs 🫶🏼🫶🏼 Good luck playing in the warm up tournaments leading up to the US Open! Just keep having fun, leave the haters eating dust

V8 Gooner @GoldenGoonerlg

At least its better then seeing her in a Spurs shirt, like Garlic to a Vampire @EmmaRaducanu She is sponsored by them, me thinks they might ask her to put pics of their cars on her social media accounts 🤔

Another fan spoke about how this could spur Raducanu to defend her title successfully in New York later this year.

"Can you drive that to another win at the US Open!? Cheering you on," one user wrote.

Shane C @WOB117 @EmmaRaducanu Can you drive that to another win at the US Open!? Cheering you on.

Richard Kitchen @UPnDOWNvids



Sweet! @EmmaRaducanu That's about as stylish as 911s get. Not the fat, bloated chintzy things you see today - that is just pure class. The wheels, the colour, the lack of rear spoiler.

TheSpectator @SpectatorOfTime @EmmaRaducanu Lovely classic 911. Look forward to seeing you prove all the doubters wrong.

Like with everything online, there were a couple of fans who chose to see the post in a negative light.

"The final proof (as if any was needed) that she will never win no more than a handful of meaningful gamesThe final proof (as if any was needed) that she will never win no more than a handful of meaningful games," one fan tweeted.

Sportify @sa_guru @EmmaRaducanu The final proof (as if any was needed) that she will never win no more than a handful of meaningful games

rebecca donovan @ptcotig @EmmaRaducanu And exactly how does this improve your performance on the tennis court?

Cxlin D-rroch @coldar35 @EmmaRaducanu I don't know, badly advised or rightly milking it for all it's worth while possible?

Emma Raducanu's on-court struggles

Emma Raducanu at the a press conference at Wimbledon

Since her victory at the US Open in 2021, Emma Raducanu has had a whirlwind time both on and off the court. The Brit has taken on several sponsorship deals even as her performances on the court have suffered.

The newly crowned World No. 10 did not reach the quarterfinals of a tournament until her semifinal run at the Stuttgart Open, where she lost to Iga Swiatek in straight sets. She has failed to get past the second round of all three Grand Slams this year.

Having won the tournament last year, the teenager has 2,040 points to defend at this year's US Open. Besides the points from her debut Major win, she has picked up just 717 points over the last 52 weeks. She will need a strong showing in the rest of the year if she is to cement her place in the top 10 of the women's game.

