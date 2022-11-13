"It's almost a superstition" - Daniil Medvedev on not wanting to jinx ATP Finals 2022 campaign by declaring himself among favorites

Daniil Medvedev is hopeful of repeating his heroics from the 2020 ATP Finals. Although he is among the favorites for the title this year, the Russian is cautious not to speak about it since it might 'jinx' his campaign.

Medvedev has competed in the ATP Finals just thrice so far and has reached the final twice. After winning the title in 2020, he went on to make the final last year, losing to Alexander Zverev.

When asked about his chances this time around, the Russian said he is not someone who declares himself the winner before a tournament starts, calling it "almost a superstition."

"I cannot answer this question because I hope it's me," Daniil Medvedev said during a recent interview with the ATP. "But I'm not the kind of guy that's going to be like, 'It's me winning this week'."

"It's almost a superstition, that 'Then he's not going to do it.' I hope I'm going to play some good tennis and try to make it," he added.

While he is cautious, especially because the ATP Finals only has the top-ranked players in the world, the fourth seed is looking forward to the challenge and is quite excited to play his best tennis against some of the best players on tour.

"From the first match, you're going to play a tough opponent. There is a special energy about this tournament and I absolutely love it, and I hope to show my best tennis. I'm feeling confident, but you never know before the first match," Daniil Medvedev stated.

"You practice with our opponents and rivals because you have no other choice" - Daniil Medvedev on the unique preparation for ATP Finals

Rolex Paris Masters - Day Three

Daniil Medvedev also opened up about the preparation for the ATP Finals, which is unlike any other tournament. At every other tournament on tour, players can easily choose and practice with those who are not on the same side of the draw. But as the ATP Finals includes just the top eight players in the world, there is a significantly lesser chance for players to do so.

While each player has a hitting partner, a specialist, or one of their coaches, playing practice sets against fellow players is always beneficial, Medvedev believes.

"From the first day, you practice with our opponents and rivals in this tournament because you have no other choice. Of course, you have hitting partners, but you want to also play sets against top opponents," the 2021 US Open champion said.

Additionally, ATP Finals competitors wait until the draw for the round-robin stage is made to see who they can invite to practice sessions for the remaining days of preparation, explained Medvedev.

"This feeling when you're waiting for the groups to come out to know who you can practice with from the other group, to not practice with your opponents — that's a lot of fun," Medvedev added.

