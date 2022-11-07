"It's always fun watching your hard work pay off" - Caroline Wozniacki congratulates Holger Rune after Paris Masters victory over Novak Djokovic in final

Holger Rune secured the biggest title of his career on Sunday by winning the Rolex Paris Masters, defeating former World No. 1 and six-time champion Novak Djokovic 3-6, 6-3, 7-5.

With his win over Serb, Rune stormed into the top 10 of the ATP Rankings, becoming the first Danish man to do so.

Following the momentous achievement, fellow Dane Caroline Wozniacki took to her Instagram stories to congratulate the teenager.

"Congrats Holger!!What an achievement!! It's always fun watching your hard work pay off! Enjoy your win and remember to take it in and celebrate with your team and family! You deserve it," Wozniacki wrote.

"It already changed a little bit since I went into the top 30" - Holger Rune on the state of Danish tennis

In his post-match press conference, Holger Rune expressed hope that more young Danish players would break through on the tennis circuit. Rune also urged young players to "keep believing" and said he was always available for advice.

"Yeah, I hope it's going to change. It already changed a little bit since I went into the top 30," Rune said. "There is more focus on tennis in Denmark in general. We obviously had Wozniacki, but I'm kind of the first male player on the tour. It's great. You know, more focus on Danish tennis is great."

"It's good to hear the young kids can start playing more, going to more tournaments, and traveling more. Just I want to say to them: Just keep believing in yourself. They can always ask me for some advice if they want."

A "super excited" Holger Rune also stated that he would be traveling to Turin for the Nitto ATP Finals, where he is the first alternate. While wishing health to the top eight competitors in the tournament, the teenager said it would be "awesome" if he got to play.

"Of course, I'm going to go to Turin. I'm one out. I mean, I wish all the players that I'm not going to play, because I wish them to be healthy, but at the same time, it would be awesome if I got to play," Rune said. "I didn't expect that at all four or five weeks ago but now I'm here. I'm super happy about how I officially ended my season, and if there possibly are more matches, I'm just super excited about it."

