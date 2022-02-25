"It's always special to play against him, kind of a chance to get my revenge" - Daniil Medvedev on facing Rafael Nadal in Acapulco SF

Daniil Medvedev will take on Rafael Nadal in the semifinals of the Mexican Open in Acapulco in a rematch of their 2022 Australian Open title clash. The Russian had victory in sight when he reeled off the first two sets of the championship match, before the Spaniard made an extraordinary comeback to lift his 21st Grand Slam title.

Medvedev will now have a shot at gaining revenge when he faces the Spaniard on Friday. Speaking after his 6-2, 6-3 quarter-final victory over Yoshihito Nishioka in Acapulco, Medvedev said it is "special" to have another chance to compete against Rafael Nadal. He disclosed that his goal is to avenge his five-set loss at Melbourne Park, and pointed out that he always strives to learn from the best in the game.

"It's always special to play against him," Medvedev said of Nadal. "Kind of a chance to get my revenge. I just have to learn from the best, which is him, Roger [Federer], Novak [Djokovic], Andy [Murray] and when they were losing a tough fight, they would try to get their revenge. Sometimes they manage to lose, sometimes they win. That's what I will try to do."

The top seed was in the running to clinch the No. 1 ranking from Novak Djokovic, who was competing in Dubai. The Serb's quarter-final loss to Jiri Vesely confirmed Daniil Medvedev's ascent to the summit of the rankings. The 26-year-old will become the 27th ATP World No. 1 on Monday.

Medvedev revealed it wasn't easy for him to take the court against Nishioka on Thursday after learning about the piece of history that awaited him.

"It's not easy to play a match when you get this news during the day," the Russian remarked. "Before Novak's match I saw he was losing but I didn't know if he loses I'm going to become No.1. I thought I had to do something big here. So when I was receiving all the messages I understood that this is going to happen. The first goal for me was to still win today. I'm here to try to win every match I play but yeah it's definitely some great news."

"I know I have to play at my highest level if I want to have a chance" - Rafael Nadal on facing Daniil Medvedev

Rafael Nadal, meanwhile, extended his win-loss record for the season to 13-0 with a 6-0, 7-6(5) victory over Tommy Paul in Acapulco on Thursday. With the win, the 21-time Major champion set up a sixth career meeting with Daniil Medvedev. The Spaniard currently leads the head-to-head 4-1.

When asked for his thoughts on the upcoming match, Nadal emphasized that he will have to produce his best tennis in order to "have a chance" against the Russian on Friday.

"Everybody knows how difficult it is to play Daniil," Rafael Nadal said. "I know I have to play at my highest level if I want to have a chance. I know I have to play my game. Everybody knows how difficult that final in Australia was so tomorrow is going to be another battle. I know he's playing well, playing with confidence, No.1 right now so I'm excited."

The Spaniard is bidding for his 91st career title and fourth crown in Acapulco this week.

Edited by Arvind Sriram