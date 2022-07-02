"It's always wonderful to see a W next to Venus Williams' name" - Tennis fans react to Venus Williams winning her mixed doubles opener at Wimbledon

Venus Williams' return to tennis started well as she and her partner Jamie Murray reached the second round of the mixed doubles tournament at Wimbledon.

The British-American pair faced Michael Venus and Alicja Rosolska in the first round and won 6-3, 6-7(3), 6-3 to book their place in the last 16 of the competition.

Many fans took to Twitter to congratulate and hail the 42-year-old on winning her first match since August 2021.

"I can't believe someone as iconic as Venus Williams exists," one fan wrote.

"I can't believe someone as iconic as Venus Williams exists," one fan wrote.

"My first vivid memory of tennis is Venus Williams on the BBC at Wimbledon. I'm now reporting on Venus Williams for the BBC at Wimbledon," one account tweeted.

Abigail Johnson @abigailtennis





"Venus Williams first played Wimbledon the summer I did my GCSEs. I'm 41 and she's still playing Wimbledon," one fan tweeted.

One fan called Williams an 'absolute assassin' on the tennis court and said that she has a competitive fire that has rarely been matched by any athlete.

"Don't ever forget that Venus Williams is an absolute assassin on the tennis court and has a competitive fire that is rarely matched by any athlete," another fan said.





"Don't ever forget that Venus Williams is an absolute assassin on the tennis court and has a competitive fire that is rarely matched by any athlete," another fan said.

"VENUS WILLIAMS BACK ON A TENNIS COURT AND WINNING I'M GONNA FAINT," one fan exclaimed.

"I'm watching Venus Williams play tennis at Wimbledon right now, so life can't be all that bad," another user posted.

"I'm watching Venus Williams play tennis at Wimbledon right now, so life can't be all that bad," another user posted.

"It's always wonderful to see a W next to Venus Williams' name," one fan commented.

One fan noted a "187km/h ace from 42 years old Venus Williams."

Venus Williams and Jamie Murray take on Jonny O'Mara and Alicia Barnett in the second round

Williams and Murray will fight for a place in the quarterfinals in the mixed doubles tournament at Wimbledon

In the last 16, Williams and Jamie Murray will take on the British duo of Jonny O'Mara and Alicia Barnett. The pair booked their place in the second round by eliminating fifth seeds Marcelo Arevalo and Giuliana Olmos.

Williams and Murray have had a strong start to Wimbledon and will look to reach the quarterfinals of the mixed doubles competition. The duo's potential opponents in the last eight include top seeds Jean-Julien Rojer and Ena Shibahara.

Williams has fared better in her comeback compared to her sister Serena, who bowed out in the first round of the women's singles after losing to Harmony Tan.

It will be interesting to see how far the British-American duo are able to go in the mixed doubles competition.

