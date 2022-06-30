“It's amazing to get into the third round for the first time; I'm really happy” - Carlos Alcaraz after Wimbledon 2R win 

Carlos Alcaraz registered an emphatic straight-sets win against Tallon Griekspoor in the second round of the 2022 Wimbledon Championships on Wednesday. The Spaniard needed a little more than two hours to beat World No. 53 Griekspoor 6-4, 7-6(0), 6-3 on Court 2 and book his place in the third round.

The No. 5 seed, who is the youngest man in the main draw at Wimbledon this year, lost serve just once, hitting 39 winners and registering just 20 unforced errors.

This is only his second appearance at SW19. After making a second-round exit in 2021, the 19-year-old was pleased to have gone a step further this year.

“It's amazing to get into the third round for the first time here in Wimbledon. I enjoyed playing here a lot in front of a great crowd, with great energy. I'm really happy,” Carlos Alcaraz said.

While Alcaraz had to come from two sets to one down to defeat Jan-Lennard Struff on Monday, he looked in much better shape against Griekspoor. With the Dutchman choosing to stay deep, Alcaraz regularly employed drop shots to catch him off guard.

“Today, I would say, I was myself playing drops shots, going to the net and everything is going well. I think for the next rounds I will be the same, playing drop shots and hopefully you enjoy that,” Alcaraz said.

Alcaraz takes on 32nd seed Oscar Otte on Friday. The German advanced after American qualifier Christian Harrison retired from their second-round clash.

“I have enjoyed every single second that I've been on the court from the beginning of the year” - Carlos Alcaraz

Day One: The Championships - Wimbledon 2022

Carlos Alcaraz has had a breakthrough season this year. He won his first two ATP Masters 1000 titles at the Miami and Madrid Open, along with ATP 500 titles in Rio de Janeiro and Barcelona. In April, he also broke into the top 10 of the ATP rankings for the first time.

Asked if he was enjoying his tennis this year, World No. 7 Alcaraz was all smiles as he nodded in agreement.

“Of course [I am enjoying my tennis]. I love playing tennis, I have enjoyed every single second that I've been on the court from the beginning of the year until now, and will continue to enjoy my tennis. The results will come with it, you know. Obviously playing like that, beating the best tennis players in the world, that's a dream for me,” ALzaraz said.

