"It's amazing to have my son here with me and to juggle that life of being a mom while playing in a Slam" - Taylor Townsend after US Open women's doubles final loss

Taylor Townsend said that she's grateful to have her son by her side despite losing to third seeds Katerina Siniakova and Barbora Krejcikova in the US Open women's doubles final on Sunday.

Playing her first doubles final at a Grand Slam, Townsend and her partner Caty McNally drew first blood against the Czech pair, taking the opener with the loss of just three games. The American pair led 4-1 in the second before Siniakova and Krejcikova launched their comeback.

The Czech pair restored parity and turned the complexion of the match, dropping just one game in the final set to etch their names in history. With the win, Siniakova and Krejcikova completed the Career Grand Slam in doubles as Townsend and McNally wondered what might have been.

At her post-match press conference, Townsend couldn't hide her disappointment at coming so close to the title but expressed her joy at reaching a Major final as a mother, especially with her son in attendance.

"It means everything. ... It's amazing to have my son to be here with me and to be able to challenge myself, to juggle that life of being a mom while playing in a slam, like it was a challenge and I was a little bit nervous, you know, to kind of take that on, but it's been awesome, and I really enjoy myself out here."

The 26-year-old further added that she's now super motivated to achieve things that previously appeared impossible to her. Townsend said:

"Honestly, I'm just super motivated. I know that's really just shown me that I can do it like anything, even if it feels impossible at the time, like I can do it. That's kind of the space that I'm in right now."

Siniakova and Krejcikova are only the fifth pair in the Open Era to win the Career Grand Slam in women's doubles.

"They are a great team" - Taylor Townsend on Siniakova and Krejcikova

Taylor Townsend (right) and Caty McNallie (2R) at the 2022 US Open - Day 14

Taylor Townsend commended the pair of Siniakova and Krejcikova for their amazing understanding on the court and complementing each other. The 26-year-old remarked that the Czech duo's achievements speak for themselves -- having won all four Major doubles titles and the Olympic gold medal.

"They're a really solid team," said Taylor Townsend. "I mean, the guy at the beginning of the match was rolling off their record, they have won this, that, this, that, every slam. They are a great team, and they understand what they need to do for each other when they are not playing well."

After winning gold at the Tokyo Olympics last year, Siniakova and Krejcikova joined the Williams sisters, Pam Shriver and Gigi Fernandez as the only women to achieve the Career Golden Slam.

