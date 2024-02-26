"It’s not bad" - Andy Murray elated after joining Federer, Djokovic, Agassi, and Nadal in winning 500 hardcourt matches

Andy Murray has become just the fifth male player to win 500 matches on hardcourts. He achieved the feat after beating Denis Shapovalov in the opening round of the 2024 Dubai Tennis Championships.

Andy Murray is not enjoying the greatest form on the ATP tour in 2024 and faced Denis Shapovalov, who is returning to tennis after a long injury layoff, in the first round in Dubai. The Canadian edged past Murray in the first set with a late break. However, the Brit came back strong in the second set to force a tiebreaker and send the contest to a third set.

The former World No. 1 broke Shapovalov twice in the decider and wrapped up the match 4-6, 7-6 (5), 6-3, in 2 hours and 32 minutes. With this victory, Murray booked his spot in the exclusive club of players who have notched 500 hardcourt wins. Other ATP legends in the club include Roger Federer (783), Novak Djokovic (700), Andre Agassi (592), and Rafael Nadal (518).

Andy Murray expressed his delight after reaching the milestone during his post-match on-court interview at the Dubai Tennis Championships. The 36-year-old noted that he has always enjoyed playing on hardcourts and was happy to win 500 matches on the surface before hanging up his racket.

“It’s not bad. Obviously hard court has been a great surface for me over the years and 500 is a lot of matches so I’m very proud of that. Obviously the list that you have given, there are not many players that have done that, so great to get to 500 before I’m done," Murray said.

Andy Murray sparks retirement speculation after 1R win at Dubai Tennis Championships

After his second win on the 2024 ATP tour at the Dubai Tennis Championships, Andy Murray hinted at retirement from the sport soon. The Brit had not won a match in his first four tournaments on the ATP tour in 2024. He finally ended the drought against Alexandre Muller at the Qatar Open last week.

During his second-round loss in Doha against Jakub Mensik, Murray appeared to have said to people in his box that 'this game is not for me anymore.' After his win against Shapovalov, the 36-year-old was asked about these comments.

"People read a lot into what I say on the court sometimes, it's not always rational. Yeah, but everyone asks me about it every time, anyways, so yeah," Murray replied.

The three-time Grand Slam champion added that keeping his body fit and ready to compete against younger opponents is getting hard for him. Murray acknowledged that he probably does not have much time left on the ATP tour and hoped to give his best.

"I obviously love competing and still love the game but it gets obviously harder and harder, the older you get, to compete with the young guys and keep your body fit and fresh, so yeah, not easy. I probably don't have too long left. I'll do the best I can these last few months," he added.