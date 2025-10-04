  • home icon
  • Tennis
  • Shanghai Masters 2025
  • "It’s a very bad change" - Taylor Fritz makes frustrations clear with 'incredibly slow' court conditions at Shanghai Masters

"It’s a very bad change" - Taylor Fritz makes frustrations clear with 'incredibly slow' court conditions at Shanghai Masters

By Urvi Mehra
Modified Oct 04, 2025 01:25 GMT
Taylor Fritz frustrated by court conditions at Shanghai Masters (Image Source: Getty)
Taylor Fritz frustrated by court conditions at Shanghai Masters (Image Source: Getty)

Taylor Fritz has voiced frustration with the court speed at the 2025 Shanghai Masters, shedding light on the challenging experience of competing at the tournament. The American is aiming to win his third title of the season at the ATP Masters 1000 event.

Ad

After a bye in the first round, Fritz locked horns with Fabian Marozsan in his opening match and claimed a 2-6, 7-6(4), 7-6(1) win to keep his hopes alive at the tournament. Following his victory, the World No. 4 validated the concerns about the Shanghai Masters slowing down the court conditions for this year's event.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

In his post-match interview, Taylor Fritz opened up about the "incredibly slow" playing conditions in Shanghai and denounced them as a "very bad change" for the ATP Masters 1000 event. The American also detailed the changes in the conditions from last year and explained that the combination of the slow balls and the humidity made for a very tough on-court experience.

"It is incredibly slow. If I’m being honest, it’s a very bad change here. Last year, the courts were obviously fast on the speed index, but the balls were very slow, so I actually thought the tournament here was played on the slightly slower side, but it was alright. It wasn’t like insanely slow. Now they slowed the courts down. The balls are maybe not quite as slow, but they’re still pretty slow," Taylor Fritz said.
Ad
"You play three balls into the ball change, and they’re massive, and you can’t do anything with the ball. Not to mention the humidity as well. It slows it down as well. It feels like the ball’s not going anywhere," he added.

Taylor Fritz is not alone in his complaints, since Roger Federer has said that he disapproves of tournament organizers homogenizing court conditions across the tour. The 20-time Grand Slam champion also shared a bold theory for the trend, which involved Carlos Alcaraz and Jannik Sinner.

Ad

"It’s an incredibly tough turnaround" - Taylor Fritz on competing at Shanghai Masters after sustaining injury

Taylor Fritz - Source: Getty
Taylor Fritz - Source: Getty

In the same interview, Taylor Fritz shed light on his "incredibly tough" turnaround at the Shanghai Masters after suffering an injury during his loss to Carlos Alcaraz in the Japan Open final.

Ad

Although the American was relieved to feel mostly fit during his tournament opener, he said that he didn't get enough time to practice at the ATP Masters 1000 event and get a feel for the slow court conditions.

"I injured myself in that Tokyo final, and I’m still feeling that a bit on the leg. I’m very lucky, actually. I felt way better than I expected to for this match, so that’s a huge positive as far as the injury goes. But it’s an incredibly tough turnaround," Fritz said.
Ad
"The conditions are really different. I just couldn’t get a feel for how the ball was going to bounce on this court. It’s really slow. You just have to have to play very differently, and it would have been nice to get some practice sets in, and I just didn’t have the time for that," he added.

Taylor Fritz will square off against Giovanni Mpetshi Perricard in the third round of the Shanghai Masters. The duo have only met in one previous tour-level encounter, with Fritz winning 6-7(6), 6-7(8), 6-4, 7-6(6), 6-4 at this year's Wimbledon Championships.

About the author
Urvi Mehra

Urvi Mehra

Urvi is a journalist who covers tennis at Sportskeeda. She started playing tennis herself at age six when her favorite women’s player Maria Sharapova won the 2006 US Open. Over the years, her passion for the sport has grown, and so has her skill in analyzing and reporting it. Holding a Masters Degree in Literature has definitely helped in this.

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Urvi Mehra
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications