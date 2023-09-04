"It's not bad comparing to 80 unforced errors & winning" - Jelena Ostapenko jokes after learning she made only 20 unforced errors in Iga Swiatek upset

Jelena Ostapenko scored the biggest upset of the 2023 US Open yet, downing Iga Swiatek in the fourth round on Sunday. Despite losing the first set, the Latvian scored an impressive comeback and thoroughly outhit the World No. 1 to win 3-6, 6-3, 6-1.

With the loss, Swiatek surrendered the top spot to Aryna Sabalenka, who will become the new No. 1 at the end of the tournament. Ostapenko, meanwhile, remains unbeaten against the Pole, having now beaten her in four successive meetings.

In the clash at Flushing Meadows, it was a strangely composed display by Jelena Ostapenko, who made only 20 unforced errors on the night. With her penchant for trying to hit winners and power-packed game, those are not usual numbers for the former French Open champion by any stretch.

For instance, the 26-year-old hit 80 unforced errors against Elina Avanesyan in the second round in New York before eventually winning 6-3, 5-7, 7-5.

Speaking to the press after her victory over Iga Swiatek, Ostapenko herself referenced that match. She joked that the reduction in her unforced error numbers means she is probably improving round by round.

The World No. 21 was quick to admit that she reeled in her game a bit in the second and third sets, stopping herself from going for crazy shots and only going for the ones she knew would work.

"It's not bad stats comparing to 80 unforced errors and winning match. I mean, I'm improving probably round by round," Jelena Ostapenko joked.

"Yeah, I mean, even as I said first set I couldn't really find my game that well. Honestly, it's a good stats. The main thing, again, I was trying to go for the shots. Maybe today in the second and third set I was a little bit more consistent and didn't go for, like, crazy shots. I was going for shots when I had a chance of doing that. Yeah, I think it was working pretty well."

Jelena Ostapenko to take on Coco Gauff in US Open quarterfinals

Following her win over Iga Swiatek, Jelena Ostapenko will take on Coco Gauff in the quarterfinals of the 2023 US Open. The American No. 2 got the better of Caroline Wozniacki in the fourth round, beating her in three sets.

Ostapenko accepted that the crowd in New York will be rooting against her when she takes on Gauff come Tuesday, but did not think it was out of the ordinary. The Latvian did not expect it to be an issue for her, as she will be focusing on her own game and nothing else.

"I mean, that's what it is. She's playing at home. I mean, it's normal. The crowd is going to be for sure, like, supporting her a lot," Jelena Ostapenko said.

"But I think that's fine because she's playing at home. Of course, it's going to be a tough match. But I'm going to, again, as I said, focus more on myself and on my game, recovery, tomorrow practice, be ready for the next one," she added.