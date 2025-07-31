"It’s the best thing to have her in my life" - Felix Auger-Aliassime adorably credits fiancée Nina for her constant support amid tumultuous journey

While Canadian tennis star Felix Auger-Aliassime goes through highs and lows of his professional career, his fiancée Nina Ghaibi provides him with constant support. She has been like a pillar and was most recently seen cheering for Auger-Aliassime at the National Bank Open Presented by Rogers.Auger-Aliassime met Nine when he was just 18. During his interview with the ATP Tour last month, the Canadian credited his fiancée for her support throughout his tumultuous career.&quot;Everyone’s different,&quot; Felix Auger-Aliassime said. &quot;There are great players out there who are single, or looking, or not looking. It's very personal. Relationships are so different from one person to the next. But for me personally, having Nina and having her by my side through this whole journey as a professional tennis player has meant a lot.&quot;She supports me, listens and even gives me great advice, whether it's about tennis or not. We really try to support each other in everything and at the same time, we’re best friends. It’s the best thing to have her in my life.&quot;Felix Auger-Aliassime won the titles at Adelaide and Montpellier but also faced upsets at all three Grand Slam events so far. He suffered a first-round exit at Roland Garros, while in the Australian Open and Wimbledon, he went down in the second round.&quot;Tennis results can be really up and down,” Auger-Aliassime said. “But having someone like her, or even my team, people who are consistently there for me, is huge. It’s great knowing that even when tennis is up and down, the people who matter most don’t come and go with the results. They stay and that stability makes all the difference.&quot;Felix Auger-Aliassime celebrates first date anniversary with NinaOn March 22, Felix Auger-Aliassime celebrated a special milestone with his soon-to-be wife, Nina Ghaibi. The date marked the completion of six years since their first date. Auger-Aliassime documented his journey with his fiancée, sharing throwback photos and candid moments on social media. He captioned the post:&quot;First date 6 years ago today in Miami and here we are 6 years later planning our wedding 🤍🙌🏽 Life is beautiful.&quot; View this post on Instagram Instagram PostAuger-Aliassime and Nina first met in March 2019 after being introduced to each other by her cousin, Australian pro Ajla Tomljanović. After dating for several years, they announced their engagement in November 2024.