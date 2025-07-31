  • home icon
  • Tennis
  • "It’s the best thing to have her in my life" - Felix Auger-Aliassime adorably credits fiancée Nina for her constant support amid tumultuous journey

"It’s the best thing to have her in my life" - Felix Auger-Aliassime adorably credits fiancée Nina for her constant support amid tumultuous journey

By Krutik Jain
Published Jul 31, 2025 06:11 GMT
Tag Heuer At the 78th Monaco Grand Prix - Source: Getty
Felix Auger-Aliassime adorably credits fiancée Nina for her constant support amid tumultuous journey - Source: Getty

While Canadian tennis star Felix Auger-Aliassime goes through highs and lows of his professional career, his fiancée Nina Ghaibi provides him with constant support. She has been like a pillar and was most recently seen cheering for Auger-Aliassime at the National Bank Open Presented by Rogers.

Ad

Auger-Aliassime met Nine when he was just 18. During his interview with the ATP Tour last month, the Canadian credited his fiancée for her support throughout his tumultuous career.

"Everyone’s different," Felix Auger-Aliassime said. "There are great players out there who are single, or looking, or not looking. It's very personal. Relationships are so different from one person to the next. But for me personally, having Nina and having her by my side through this whole journey as a professional tennis player has meant a lot.
Ad
also-read-trending Trending
"She supports me, listens and even gives me great advice, whether it's about tennis or not. We really try to support each other in everything and at the same time, we’re best friends. It’s the best thing to have her in my life."

Felix Auger-Aliassime won the titles at Adelaide and Montpellier but also faced upsets at all three Grand Slam events so far. He suffered a first-round exit at Roland Garros, while in the Australian Open and Wimbledon, he went down in the second round.

Ad
"Tennis results can be really up and down,” Auger-Aliassime said. “But having someone like her, or even my team, people who are consistently there for me, is huge. It’s great knowing that even when tennis is up and down, the people who matter most don’t come and go with the results. They stay and that stability makes all the difference."
Ad

Felix Auger-Aliassime celebrates first date anniversary with Nina

On March 22, Felix Auger-Aliassime celebrated a special milestone with his soon-to-be wife, Nina Ghaibi. The date marked the completion of six years since their first date. Auger-Aliassime documented his journey with his fiancée, sharing throwback photos and candid moments on social media. He captioned the post:

"First date 6 years ago today in Miami and here we are 6 years later planning our wedding 🤍🙌🏽 Life is beautiful."
Ad

Auger-Aliassime and Nina first met in March 2019 after being introduced to each other by her cousin, Australian pro Ajla Tomljanović. After dating for several years, they announced their engagement in November 2024.

About the author
Krutik Jain

Krutik Jain

Twitter icon

Krutik Jain is a journalist who has been reporting on baseball at Sportskeeda since 2022. It was in 2018 when the baseball bug bit Krutik, and already a cricket fan, he credits baseball's rules and Clayton Kershaw's pitching to have hooked him to the game.

A Kershaw and Mookie Betts fan, Krutik rates his favorite team LA Dodgers triumphing over Tampa Bay Rays in the 2020 World Series as his best baseball moment so far. His answer to the perennial "one player from the past you could meet" question is Jackie Robinson. Despite never having seen him play, Robinson's impact, legacy and trail-blazing journey have left an indelible impact on Krutik.

A rigorous fact-checker, Krutik likes reporting on the technical aspects of the game as well as off-field elements. When not watching baseball, Krutik is busy playing cricket, staying up to date with the happenings around the world and hiking.

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Anisha Chatterjee
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications