“It's my birthday but I feel like it's not” – Mirra Andreeva won’t “celebrate” turning 17 as she takes on Jasmine Paolini in Madrid Open 4R

Mirra Andreeva turns 17 on Monday, April 29, but she has no plans to celebrate her birthday amid her campaign at the 2024 Madrid Open.

Andreeva defeated Wimbledon champion Marketa Vondrousova 7-5, 6-1 in a third-round battle to book her place in the fourth round of the WTA 1000 event for the second year in a row.

The Russian's Round of 16 encounter with 12th-seeded Italian Jasmine Paolini is scheduled to take place on Monday, April 29, which also happens to be her 17th birthday. In her post-match presser on Sunday, however, the teen stated that she didn't feel like celebrating the special day in the middle of her ongoing tournament.

"It's my birthday tomorrow but I feel like it's not, I don't feel like I have to celebrate anything, that always happens when you're in the tournament. Maybe after the game we'll go to a restaurant," she told the media. (as quoted by Punto de Break; translated)

She then revealed that Monday is her father's birthday as well but they won't meet as he's with her elder sister Erika at a different competition.

"My father also has birthday tomorrow, although unfortunately he will not be able to come, because he is with Erika in another tournament, also here in Spain. We will celebrate through FaceTime, so we will be together," Mirra Andreeva added.

Mirra Andreeva has the chance to record her best result at a WTA 1000 tournament on her birthday

Mirra Andreeva prepares to hit a forehand at the 2024 Madrid Open

When Mirra Andreeva takes on Jasmine Paolini in the fourth round of the 2024 Madrid Open, she will have a chance to record her best result at a WTA 1000 tournament.

Notably, she has already equaled her previous best performance at the Madrid Open by defending her run to the pre-quarterfinals from last year. Her three other appearances at the WTA 1000 events include a third-round finish at the 2023 China Open and first-round exits from the Dubai Tennis Championships and Indian Wells Open this year.

In Madrid last year, Mirra Andreeva went past the likes of Leylah Fernandez, Beatriz Haddad Maia, and Magda Linette without dropping a set before losing to eventual champion Aryna Sabalenka in the pre-quarterfinals.

In the ongoing campaign, she has already defeated Taylor Townsend, Linda Noskova, and Marketa Vondrousova.

Whoever out of Andreeva or Paolini wins, will face either defending champion Aryna Sabalenka or 13th seed Danielle Collins in the quarterfinals.