"It's my boyfriend's favorite animal" - Coco Gauff reveals new nickname given to her by fans at China Open she finds fascinating

Coco Gauff continued her marching at the China Open, beating Leylah Fernandez on Sunday to reach the Round of 16 at the 2025 edition. The American is playing for the first time since her heartbreaking loss to Naomi Osaka at the US Open, and is the defending champion here in Beijing.

Gauff is among the many tennis players who have been impressed by the reception from fans in Asia, from the gift-giving at practice sessions to fascinating and funny nicknames.

Speaking at her press conference after the 6-4, 4-6, 7-5 win over Fernandez, Gauff revealed her favorite nickname given to her in China -- 'The Wolf.' The World No. 3 did not quite understand why exactly she was given the name, but was satisfied regardless, especially as it turns out to be her boyfriend Jalen Sera's favorite animal.

"There was a fan, his name is Hans (phonetic). He told me I'm the wolf. I need to ask him why he chose that. I don't see myself as a wolf. I feel like a wolf is a little bit more serious. Maybe I'm like that on the court. Wolves are pretty animals. It's my boyfriend's favorite animal, I'm pretty sure. I'll take it," Coco Gauff said.

Interestingly, Gauff revealed that if she had to pick an animal nickname for herself, it would be an Orca whale.

"If I had to choose an animal, I really love Orcas, killer whales. I think they're really cool. I watch like a bunch of documentaries on them. I'm rambling. I'll shut up," she added.

With this new nickname under her belt, Coco Gauff will next face Belinda Bencic at the China Open on Tuesday.

"The conditions were so slow" - Coco Gauff on her win over Leylah Fernandez at the China Open

At the press conference, Coco Gauff also spoke about her win over Leylah Fernandez, admitting that it was more difficult than she had anticipated because the conditions at the China Open were very slow.

The American was of the opinion that things were better when she had new balls, but could not hit past the Canadian when the balls got heavier after a few games.

"I mean, the conditions were so slow, which I feel like she does well with that because she likes to take the ball so early. So I felt like my heaviness wasn't doing a lot with her, like, as the balls got older," Coco Gauff said.

"I found when I had new balls, I would win like two or three games in a row. I think the toughest part was just dealing with the conditions and trying to feel like I could hit through her, but I couldn't do that as well today as I felt like I did earlier this year," she added.

Bencic, Gauff's next opponent, also had a tough battle in the Round of 32, and beat Priscilla Hon in a tight three-setter on Sunday.

