"It's BS" - Ben Shelton rubbishes Dallas Open speed gun after it records fastest serve of American's career

Ben Shelton dismissed the claim that the speed gun at the 2025 Dallas Open accurately recorded the fastest serve of his career. He stated that the recorded speed was "inaccurate."

Shelton is seeded fourth at the ATP 500 hard-court tournament in Dallas. He began his campaign by defeating Aleksander Vukic 6-3, 6-3 in just over an hour in the first round. With this win, he advanced to the second round, where he will face either Bu Yunchaokete or Spaniard Jaume Munar.

In a post-match interview, after his win over Vukic, Shelton was informed that the speed gun of the tournament clocked one of his serves at 153 miles per hour. This would be the fastest serve of his career and the fifth fastest in tennis history.

Shelton refuted this claim, stating that the recorded speed was "inaccurate" and that his serves during the game were actually slower.

“I don't know if you saw the radar gun behind you, early in the first set you cracked one at a buck 153, which if that gun is accurate then...” the interviewer said.

“It’s not accurate,” Shelton said.

“Well let's just for argument's sake, let’s say it is, it’d be the fastest serve of your career and the fifth fastest serve in history. You’re saying that was a BS gun?” the interviewer asked.

“Yeah, it's a BS gun. I hate to say it but some serves which I was hitting today we’re coming in 59 MPH some 153. I think all of them were somewhere in the middle,” Shelton replied.

Before his campaign at the 2025 Dallas Open, Ben Shelton competed at the ASB Classic, where he was defeated by Jakub Mensik 6-7(2), 6-4, 5-7 in the second round.

Shelton then competed in the Australian Open, where he defeated compatriot Brandon Nakashima, Pablo Carreno Busta, Lorenzo Musetti, and Gael Monfils in the first four rounds. In the quarterfinals, he overcame Lorenzo Sonego before falling to eventual champion Jannik Sinner in the semifinals.

Ben Shelton will face Jaume Munar or Bu Yunchaokete at the 2025 Dallas Open 2R

Ben Shelton at the 2025 Dallas Open [Image Source: Getty Images]

Following his win over Aleksandar Vukic in the first round of the 2025 Dallas Open, Ben Shelton will take on either Jaume Munar or Bu Yunchaokete in the second round.

Munar entered the ATP 500 hard court tournament after the Australian Open, where he fell in the first round to Casper Ruud in the singles event. In the doubles event of the Melbourne Major, the Spaniard partnered with compatriot Pedro Martinez and reached the third round before losing to the eventual runner-up duo of Simone Bolelli and Andrea Vavassori.

Shelton and Munar have only met once on the ATP Tour, in the second round of the 2023 Shanghai Masters, which the American won 6-4, 6-4.

On the other hand, Yunchaokete comes into the Dallas Open after the 2025 Open Occitanie, where he defeated Daniel Altmaier and qualifier Constant Lestienne in the first and second rounds, respectively, before falling to second seed and eventual champion, Felix Auger-Aliassime, in the quarterfinals.

Ben Shelton and Bu Yunchaokete have never faced each other on the ATP Tour, making their upcoming match in Dallas a first-time encounter.

